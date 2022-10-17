Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

ORACLE FINANCIAL ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 20, 2022

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle CloudWorld, Thursday, October 20, 2022. Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be live webcast at 12:00 p.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor.

Oracle Logo
Oracle Logo(PRNewswire)
About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-financial-analyst-meeting-to-be-held-october-20-2022-301650564.html

SOURCE Oracle

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.