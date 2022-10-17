SHOW A ROCKSTAR TEACHER "I'VE GOT YOUR BACK" THANKS TO KELLOGG'S® NUTRI-GRAIN®

Nominate a teacher for their chance to win a Nutri-Grain bin with a supply of bars for the school year & more

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 Whether it be a math lesson or a life lesson, one thing remains certain: teachers go above and beyond to leave a lasting impact on their students. They show up in the ways that matter most, often digging into their own pockets to stock their classrooms (and we're not just talking school supplies) to help set their students up for success. Teachers continue to have their students' backs and Nutri-Grain® wants to have teachers' backs, too – and that's why the brand is looking for your help.

Sixty percent of teachers spend an estimated $300 of their own money per year on snacks for their students.1 The Nutri-Grain "Got Your Back Bin" sweepstakes aims help alleviate some of that burden while recognizing and celebrating hardworking educators across the country.

From Oct. 17-28, Nutri-Grain encourages anyone with a special K-12 teacher in their life to nominate that educator in the Nutri-Grain "Got Your Back Bin" sweepstakes for a chance for that educator to win. Simply visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackbin and share a short story about how that teacher goes the extra mile to have their students' backs.

Winning teachers will receive a colorful "Got Your Back Bin" complete with a supply of Nutri-Grain bars and coupon book to replenish their Nutri-Grain classroom snacks (60 boxes combined), plus a $100 gift card to treat themselves (because, let's be honest, they more than deserve it!).

"Nutri-Grain knows food is one of the most important school supplies," says Heidi Ray, Senior Marketing Director. "Teachers know this too, so they often have snacks on hand that they've paid for out of their own pockets. Nutri-Grain has teachers' backs. That's why we are surprising teachers nationwide with a bin of Nutri-Grain bars to offer in their classrooms throughout the school year. Just one small way we can support educators and say thank you for all they do."

To further support schools, Nutri-Grain is also making a $75,000 donation to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 750,000 meals to kids and further fuel learning in classrooms across the country.2 The donation is the latest effort in Kellogg's longstanding partnership with No Kid Hungry, which since 2013 has helped more than 1.4 million kids get access to meals at school.

To join Nutri-Grain in celebrating and supporting teachers, simply visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackbin between Oct. 17-28 and nominate a teacher for a chance to win a "Got Your Back Bin" prize pack. For full sweepstakes rules, visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackrules .

Nutri-Grain bars are available in the snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide. For more information visit NutriGrain.com.

Terms & Conditions

Abbreviated Rules. No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry; nominated teachers must be a currently active K-12 teacher physically located in the United States. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 10/17/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 10/28/22. To enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackrules . Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Prizes in this Sweepstakes will be awarded to nominated teachers, as further described in the Official Rules. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.











1 No Kid Hungry Survey, August 2017 2 $1 can help provide 10 meals to kids. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

