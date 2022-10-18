Frost & Sullivan Names Qventus 2022 Best Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Care Operations Automation

Growth strategy and research firm awards Qventus for entrepreneurial innovation and customer impact



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for care operations automation, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its pioneering work in helping health systems and hospitals run world-class operations.

"Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs," the company stated in its announcement.

Frost & Sullivan chose Qventus after evaluating market players on their entrepreneurial innovation (market disruption, competitive differentiation, market gaps, leadership focus, and passionate persistence) and customer impact (price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity).

Qventus is an AI-based SaaS solution purpose-built for care operations automation. The Qventus real-time automation platform integrates with EHRs. It uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to automate care operations — the operational activities involved in the delivery of care, such as operating room access and growth, management of discharge planning, system-wide patient flow, and more, as well as operational processes that connect patient care beyond the hospital.

"We're proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan, a firm dedicated to identifying the most innovative and market-disruptive companies," said Qventus Co-Founder and CEO Mudit Garg. "Putting our AI-powered automation software to work on behalf of our health system partners to boost their operational efficiency, increase revenue, and improve care is the reason we never stop innovating."

Frost & Sullivan singled out Qventus for its innovative platform and solutions: "With its distinct approach, the company benefits from a first-mover advantage. Qventus ensures automation for care operations while addressing critical market gaps through unique capabilities. Frost & Sullivan believes Qventus is positioned as the care operations automation category leader and will enable more health systems across the country to adopt this breakthrough technology."

Siddharth Shah, Research Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences, for Frost & Sullivan, added: "The Qventus flexible and cloud-based platform brings unrivaled value to the space while lowering the total cost of ownership, eliminating the IT maintenance burden, simplifying ongoing customization, and complying with industry standards regarding security, reliability, and privacy."

The report can be viewed here.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including over 2 new surgical cases added per operating room per month, 30-50% fewer excess days, and 1 full day reduction in length of stay. For more, visit https://qventus.com/ .

