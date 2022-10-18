Island Fin Poké Co. is Bringing the Taste and Culture of Hawaii To Salt Lake City, Utah for The First Time Ever

Island Fin Poké Co. is Bringing the Taste and Culture of Hawaii To Salt Lake City, Utah for The First Time Ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National franchise, Island Fin Poké Co. is expanding its fast-growing Ohana for the very first time to the community of Utah, bringing its Hawaiian custom poké bowls to Salt Lake City with a new location set to open on October 24. To welcome guests into their Ohana, prior to opening day, on October 22, Island Fin is treating its new community members to a free regular bowl of delicious poké from 11:30am to 1pm. This marks its first ever location in Utah, with plans to expand and two more scheduled locations to open in the state.

(PRNewswire)

This marks its first ever location in Utah , with plans to expand and two more scheduled locations to open in the state.

The expansion to a new market is reflective of Island Fin Poké Co.'s incredible growth. The brand is accelerating its national expansion, recently entering into four new markets, with 24 locations open, 58 sold, with multiple franchise areas under development.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls that are more than just a bowl, they're a lifestyle. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize and curate their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins.

Island Fin Poké Co.'s brand is built on the principle of treating every franchise, guest, and community like Ohana. It is focused on offering a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, so every person apart of the brand feels special and a part of its Ohana during every visit.

"Island Fin Poké Co. is fresh, healthy, and such a fun concept to be a part of, we couldn't be happier to share it with our family and friends in Utah," said Hannah Stout, new Island Fin Poké Co. franchise owner. "Being a part of the Island Fin Poké Co. family is amazing, and we are thrilled to grow that passion and serve our community at large. This location will not only be a place of comfort and family, but also give this community a new experience of Hawaiian cuisine."

From the curated music to the friendly service at each counter, the smiling team members carrying food to each table and the genuine farewell each guest receives upon leaving, Island Fin Poké Co. offers a full-service experience to every guest that walks through its doors, treating everyone like family.

"This expansion is very exciting for our brand," says Mark Setterington, CEO and co-owner. "As the poké industry continues to grow, we want people to not only taste great food, but experience an environment that is welcoming and a place where guests can leave feeling like they belong to our Ohana."

As Island Fin Poké Co. continues to grow, the brand is always looking to add to its Ohana. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/. For media inquiries, please contact: PR@teaminnovision.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 24+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Island Fin Poké Co.