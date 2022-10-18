LITEON Exhibit at OCP Global Summit San Jose 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology, global industry leading power & cooling solutions provider, exhibits at booth A24 in the upcoming OCP Summit on October 18-20, 2022, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, CA.

LITEON Technology Exhibit at OCP Global Summit (PRNewswire)

LITEON's innovative and broad portfolio focuses on OCP compliant solutions above & beyond Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) power products for Rack Enclosure (19"-21"), Power Supply & Battery Backup (3KW-5.5KW) and Power Shelf (15KW-27.5KW) through ODM and OEM partnerships that integrate its technologies into their systems with the highest performance and the most competitive cost.

For the first time, we will also be showcasing a liquid cooling solution. Due to the increase in demands for high performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine leaning, the power budget demand has significantly increased. Traditional convection cooled solution shall be not enough to dissipate such high heat, as such Liquid cooling shall be the next mainstream solution for rack optimized and data center applications. LITEON leverages our strengths in mechanical design, power system solution and thermal management, coupled with our hardware and software design leadership, and developed a Total Solution with liquid cooling system to enable Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) at rack level, including OCP V3 enabled Rack, server chassis, power system and Battery Backup Solution, as well as CDU and liquid cooling peripherals, to support our customer in ease of deployment in Data Center application.

Along with these solutions, we will also be showcasing our server enclosures. LITEON Technology has more than 25 years' experience of chassis product design, in-house tooling development, and manufacturing. We also have a dedicated CAE team to provide simulation analysis in the early stages of new product development.

From our experienced chassis product design and high efficiency automation manufacturing, we continue to expand our footprint into cloud applications, as well as expecting a wide coverage/total mechanical solution for our customers.

At booth A24, LITEON Technology will showcase its latest Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) compliant power products as below:

50V ATS-PSU Power Shelf System, 2OU, 33kW, N+1 50V ORV3 Battery Backup System, 2OU, 15kW @240Sec, N+1 50V ORV3 Power Shelf System, 1OU, 15kW, N+1 50V ORV3 compatible Immersion Power Shelf System, 2OU, 24kW, N+1 12V ATS-PSU Power with Backup System, 3OU, 15kW@4min, N+1 12V Horizontal Power System, 2OU, 24kW, N+1 12V Vertical Immersion Power System, 3OU, 27kW, N+1 12V Battery Backup System, 1OU, 7kW@3min

To see all the solutions we can provide, please join us at Booth A24 at the OCP Global Summit:

Date: October 18 - 20, 2022

Location: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, USA

Booth No.: A24

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LITEON Technology