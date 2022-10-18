Sitecore Releases Three New Public Cloud Products and Services That Eliminate CX Barriers and Deepen Customer Engagement

Showcased at Sitecore Symposium 2022, these product offerings disrupt the CX status quo – from AI-powered Sitecore Search that enables smarter content discovery to Content Hub One, an innovative, headless CMS system allowing for agile experience delivery across multiple digital touchpoints, and more

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, announces a range of new, fully composable offerings and updates to help brands deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels. The new solutions include Sitecore Search, an innovative AI-powered search and discovery function that provides marketers with a unified delivery system; Content Hub One, an agile, headless CMS that seamlessly combines content modelling, authoring and consumption into a single interface; and Sitecore Connect, a technology stack optimizer that allows brands to seamlessly connect Sitecore products to their existing infrastructure.

Sitecore Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sitecore) (PRNewsFoto/SITECORE) (PRNewswire)

Announced at Sitecore Symposium, the offerings demonstrate Sitecore's commitment and innovative approach to solving marketing challenges amid ever-evolving consumer digital behaviors.

Sitecore has prioritized building out a comprehensive ecosystem where customers can access a diverse range of Saas-based, cloud native tools and services built on composable architecture that support widespread integration and scalability, and the company remains focused on innovating its product portfolio. With these enhanced tools and services, Sitecore works with brands to capitalize on its 1,200+ strong partner ecosystem and deep-rooted expertise in helping enterprise businesses manage and enhance the customer experience across all industries and regions.

The new product offerings include:

Sitecore® Search

As consumers look for new ways (and channels) to quickly find information that caters to them, the power of search and discovery has never been more important to brands. Facing a digital search transformation -- especially with users evolving away from text toward other content types like video -- marketers need an intelligent search capability that leverages AI.

And Sitecore Search was built for this transformative moment, offering marketers a unified delivery system that serves hyper-relevant content through AI-powered search.

With predictive, type-ahead capabilities that help users find results faster and an AI-engine that amplifies specific content based on strategic business objectives or in response to customer feedback, Sitecore Search is a transformative content discovery solution that customizes how content is matched, sorted, and promoted to mirror the specific needs of a consumer's search experience. This product is an intelligent plug-and-play solution that can be applied to an existing website in a matter of hours. Today, Sitecore Search powers Sitecore.com's search experience and will be available soon for all brands to implement.

Content Hub One

Realizing the varying need of brands, Sitecore has adapted its robust Content Hub offering for brands looking for entry points into digital experience delivery versus a holistic marketing strategy. The result is Content Hub One, a focused, agile headless CMS system that allows brands to launch and manage experiences on digital channels – e.g., web, mobile, smart displays, voice assistants, and marketplaces.

Content Hub One marries content modelling, authoring and consumption into one seamless platform giving developers the freedom to build frontends using any framework for data-driven content experiences, while allowing marketers to work in parallel to author content. This solution Is an entry point to the Sitecore content portfolio that allows customers – when they're ready – to upgrade to the full capabilities of Content Hub.

"Meeting the ongoing needs of our prospective students is an always-evolving process and relevant content is core to helping them get the answers and help they need," says Tim McQueen, digital content coordinator at Central Queensland University. "Central Queensland University uses Sitecore's Content Hub One as a central part of our digital content delivery and student experience strategy, enabling a single source of content truth and easily building digital experiences off the same platform to seamlessly leverage only the best, most up-to-date content. It is unique to have content workflow and delivery in one tool and makes it easy for us to quickly create and deploy what students need."

Sitecore Connect

Delivering on its promise of composability, Sitecore Connect – via a simple drag and drop UI – will allow brands to seamlessly and easily connect Sitecore products to an existing technology stack. With more than 1,000 connectors expected, Sitecore Connect will offer a low code / no code interface that will allow brands to build their own recipes or use the more than 400K community recipes expected to be offered through the product. Using Connect, brands can simply define a target system, set the flow and publish.

XM Cloud

In addition to unveiling three new products, Sitecore also announce further enhancements to Sitecore Experience Manager® (XM) Cloud, the cloud-native, modern CMS that empowers brands to create, manage, and deliver content faster than ever. With this upcoming release, brands can expect XM Cloud updates and innovations such as new editing interfaces, native personalization and testing capabilities.

GE Healthcare is realizing the value of XM Cloud in its ability to power instantaneous, global digital experiences in the cloud without sacrificing the customer experience.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to support our customers with innovative digital experiences throughout their relationship with us," said Suzanne Sparrow, GE Healthcare, VP, customer digital experience. "We're excited about the potential of XM Cloud to help us accomplish our goals as it aligns well with our vision for our composable technology ecosystem. This will allow us to use best-for-us solutions while also making it easier for our teams on the digital delivery and support sides to create better experiences and spend less time on maintenance."

Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore CEO said: "Symposium is an important event for Sitecore. It's, of course, a time to gather, reflect and celebrate with our partners and customers; but it's also time to energize our efforts and put an intense focus on what's next. As our digital world continues expanding, consumer behaviors continuously evolve, which challenges marketers to meet new expectations and demands. Our goal is to help brands navigate continued instability by ensuring the experiences they deliver to customers are positive, engaging and effective. Over the last year, we've made ambitious strides in delivering on our commitment to innovate and build the next generation of marketing tools. We look forward to expanding our product portfolio and continuing to serve as an expert partner to marketers."

For more information about Sitecore's product offerings, visit www.sitecore.com. To read about all products and news announced at Sitecore Symposium, visit https://symposium.sitecore.com/.

