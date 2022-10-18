STANDIGM TO ATTEND BIO-EUROPE® 2022

Standigm will present AI-driven drug discovery technology at the conference

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standigm , the workflow AI-driven drug discovery company, today announced that it will be represented at the 28th annual BIO-Europe taking place October 24–26, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. After being delivered digitally over the last two years, the event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from biotech, pharma and finance companies to engage in 27,000+ one-to-one meetings.

Standigm business development (BD) team and Standigm UK members including CBO Carl Foster will be attending, presenting the company profile, AI technologies and AI-driven pipelines.

"We are excited to be providing an inside look into Standigm at the upcoming BIO-Europe Conference and are looking forward to having meaningful partner discussions," said Jinhan Kim, CEO and Co-founder of Standigm. "This is a great opportunity to collaborate with other biotech and pharma companies to further advance potential solutions to some of the world's most prevalent diseases."

Standigm develops first-in-class drug compounds within average seven months – with a full-stack, AI-driven molecular design workflow covering the entire drug discovery process. The end-to-end AI platforms allow rapid exploration of hypotheses. The company's machine learning model achieves high prediction accuracy and its AI technology attains maximum ROI.

BIO-Europe is the place to meet the world under one roof and discover the latest innovations which will advance the medicines of tomorrow. EBD Group is committed to providing a forum for the global biopharma community to come together that is why this year's event will also feature three days of digital partnering in the week following the in-person event.

ABOUT STANDIGM

Standigm is a workflow AI-driven drug discovery company. The company has a global presence, with offices in the UK, US and Korea. Standigm has proprietary AI platforms encompassing novel target identification to compound design, to generate commercially valuable drug pipelines. Founded in 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, Standigm has established an early-stage drug discovery workflow AI to generate multiple first-in-class compounds in an average of seven months. Pursuing full-stack, AI-driven industrializing drug discovery, Standigm has achieved the automation of molecular design workflow, and the automation effort has been expanding to the whole drug discovery process on the basis of Standigm AI platforms, including Standigm ASK™ for novel target discovery and Standigm BEST™ for novel compound generation. Learn more at http://www.standigm.com .

ABOUT BIO-EUROPE

Over the years, BIO-Europe has become Europe's flagship partnering event. Its international reach makes it a one-of-a-kind offering and gateway to the global life science community. The event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain, start-up and innovator educational programmes, industry trends and outlooks from KOLs, company pitches, professional partnering meetings as well as ample serendipitous networking opportunities are part of the ROI proven feature set. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

