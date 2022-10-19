DEWAR'S® ADDS A FLAVOR OF FRANCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF DEWAR'S FRENCH CASK SMOOTH WHISKY

Designed to push the boundaries of flavor and harmoniously bring together the taste of two cultures, DEWAR'S 8 Year Old French Cask Smooth is aged in apple brandy casks from Normandy

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, has launched DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth, showcasing the exciting flavors that are crafted when Scotland meets Northern France in a bottle. The newest iteration in the DEWAR'S 8 Cask Series, DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth is inspired by apple picking in the great Normandy orchards and utilizes the cask from the making of the traditional French apple brandy, Calvados. These casks are then used to finish the DEWAR'S 8-year-old double-aged Blended Scotch whisky for a rich, full-bodied blend with flavor notes of apple and citrus.

DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth is the fifth edition in the brand's double-aged, blended Scotch cask-finished series and reflects the brand's passion for harmoniously bringing together unexpected flavors for a richer taste and experience. It follows the successful launches of DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Finish, DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth Mezcal Cask Finish, DEWAR's Portuguese Smooth Port Cask Finish and DEWAR'S Japanese Smooth Mizunara Oak Cask Finish.

Ideal for new and existing whisky drinkers alike, the new whisky is rich and complex, with a honeyed sweetness and notes of citrus, baked apples, a dusting of cinnamon, and crème anglaise.

"We traveled the world in search of extra flavor for Dewar's French Cask Smooth and found it in the casks used to make the apple brandy, Calvados, in the orchards of Normandy, France. This cask finish enhances the signature DEWAR'S citrus notes whilst subtly imparting baked apples and crème anglaise," commented Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S. "It is a bright and delicious whisky with the ultimate balance and smoothness. The full-bodied finish makes it perfect to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in an apple and cinnamon highball."

To celebrate the launch of DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth, DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky is partnering with James Beard Award winning chef duo Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson, co-owners of Frenchette and Le Rock in New York City, to launch 'Dinners a la Francaise,' hosted in partnership with Resident. Designed to celebrate the joys of long, leisurely meals, this exclusive dinner series will allow guests to savor moments of connection along with food and cocktail pairings.

Featuring autumn-inspired details, a five-course meal will bring New Yorkers the best of French cuisine, complemented by cocktails featuring the new DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth whisky. Dishes will embody classic flavors with a modern twist, while embracing the traditions of French cuisine and Scottish distilling. Consumers can attend the experience themselves on November 8th and November 15th, with tickets available on ExploreTock.com.

"At our restaurants we strive to break the mold of classic French fare and, like the team at DEWAR'S, are constantly searching for new and inventive ways to delight our guests. We are excited to partner with DEWAR'S to celebrate French food and traditions in an unexpected way and we hope that this dinner series inspires people to slow down and enjoy meals as forms of conviviality and community," said Chefs Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson.

The evening, designed to embody the essence of fall, will flow with the Apple Nouvelle cocktail garnished with fresh apple slices and a variety of modern French dishes, bringing a new take to seasonal French classics. The signature cocktail of the 'Dinners a la Francaise' series is Le Flaneur, featuring DEWAR'S French Smooth whisky, topped off with yellow chartreuse, cold sparkling water, sparkling wine and hints of mint and lemon.

DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth is available in a 750ML bottle with an SRP of $24.99 and retails on ReserveBar and in fine wine and spirits retailers nationwide. For more information on DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth and the rest of DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth

40% ABV, 80 proof

750ml

SRP: $24.99

Available in stores nationwide, online and on ReserveBar.

COCKTAIL RECIPES

"Le Flaneur"

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth

0.5 oz yellow chartreuse

0.5 oz cold sparkling water

3 oz sparkling wine

GARNISH: MINT SPRIG, LEMON COIN

GLASS: HIGHBALL

METHOD: BUILD IN GLASS OVER ICE, THEN TOP WITH MINT AND LEMON.

"Apple Nouvelle"

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz DEWAR'S French Cask Smooth

1oz cloudy apple juice

0.5 oz St. Germain

0.5 oz cold sparkling water

3 oz sparkling wine

GARNISH: APPLE FAN

GLASS: COUPETTE

METHOD: ADD WHISKY, ST GERMAIN AND APPLE JUICE TO A COCKTAIL SHAKER AND SHAKE HARD WITH CUBED ICE THEN DOUBLE STRAIN INTO CHILLED COUPETTE GLASS, AND TOP WITH A SMALL DASH OF SODA, THEN SPARKLING WINE.

A SPARKLING TIPPLE BURSTING WITH FRENCH FINESSE, BRINGING THE ORCHARD FLAVOUR OF CALVADOS TO LIFE WITH SWEET FLORAL ELDERFLOWER, FRESH APPLES AND SPARKLNG FRENCH BUBBLES. SANTÉ

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

