Kevin Hammer Promoted to Senior VP of Engineering and Karen Talbert Promoted to VP of Partnerships at MIND Research Institute

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute announced the promotion of Kevin Hammer to Senior Vice President, Engineering and Karen Talbert to Vice President, Partnerships.

Kevin Hammer will continue to lead all high-level design choices, as well as procedures and processes for the engineering team on new technology platforms. He has been with MIND since 2014 and has developed web applications since 1997.

"None of Engineering's accomplishments could have been achieved without the efforts of the incredible Engineering leadership team and every team member at MIND," said Hammer.

Previously, Hammer was CTO for a social media start-up called mEgo, leading the launch of its social networking application. He also owned and managed a web development agency that produced online financial dashboards for companies like American Express, promotional web games for Warner Brothers and Sony, and CMS implementations for non-profits like the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles.

MIND Research Institute has also announced the promotion of Karen Talbert to Vice President, Partnerships.

Talbert will lead the growth and expansion of all school and donor partner revenues by building relationships and aligning all incoming revenue efforts logistically, logically, and strategically to further MIND's mission. She has been with MIND since early 2021 and was previously a Regional Vice President of Partnerships at MIND.

"I love my work and relish the opportunity to partner with state and district leadership, providing solutions that profoundly impact the lives of teachers and students," said Talbert.

Talbert is also a veteran and serial edtech sales leader in growth-stage organizations. She has over twenty-five years of experience in the education technology industry and has been vice president of sales and marketing at several companies.

"Kevin has been a key contributor on our leadership team and has guided our Engineering team through the evolution of ST Math and creation of the InsightMath platforms. Karen has played a crucial role in expanding and nurturing relationships with our partners," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "Both of their contributions have been invaluable."

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. You can learn more at mindresearch.org.

