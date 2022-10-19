Liminal Strengthens its Leadership Team as the Company Prepares for its Next Growth Phase

Record revenue growth in Q3 of 130% YoY

New clients in North America , Europe , and Latin America

New Managing Directors, Principal, Research Director, and Principal Advisor

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a leading boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community, today announced that it has achieved record Q3 revenue growth of 130% year over year. The company has added five senior members to its team to continue to drive substantial growth over the coming years.

Liminal shared the following updates:

Business Performance - Liminal grew Q3 revenue 130% year over year. To date, Liminal has advised over $8 billion in M&A deals, supported over 55 product launches, and generated over $500 million in new product revenue.

Client Growth - The company has expanded its global footprint with new clients in North America, Europe, and Latin America. In addition, Liminal has announced the launch of an expert network, the Liminal Answer Network, to accelerate growth, connect insights, and better serve Liminal's clients globally.

Leadership Expansion - The company continues to attract top talent to its team:

Nik Walser , Managing Director - With over 25 years of experience advising the world's largest global financial institutions and technology firms, Nik joins Liminal's Leadership Team as a Managing Director to lead our Advisory practice.

Paul Stovall , Managing Director - With over 20 years of experience in Sales and Customer Success, Paul will lead the Go-to-Market practice.

Dr. Gilad Rosner , Principal - A published academic and sought-after advisor on the evolution of digital identity management, privacy regimes, IoT, and other emerging technologies, Gilad joins Liminal as a Principal focused on client engagement and market research.

Steven D'Alfonso, Research Director - With over 30 years of experience in financial services and technology in risk, compliance and fraud, Steve joins Liminal as a Research Director to lead the Company's research practice.

Chris Pick , Principal Advisor - A seasoned Chief Marketing Officer, Chris has deep experience overseeing multinational marketing functions and executing strategy across large enterprises. Chris joins Liminal as a Principal Advisor to support strategic growth across go-to-market and sales enablement engagements.

Travis Jarae, Liminal CEO and founder, said, "Liminal's growth is a testament to the Company's position at the forefront of the digital identity space and focused commitment to partnering with leading companies that are solving the world's digital identity challenges. I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders to our phenomenal team to drive Liminal's next phase of growth."

Today, the global digital identity market includes over 3,000 companies estimated to be worth $210 billion. Liminal has assisted companies in the space from market entry, fundraising, and strategic evaluations to early company ideation and expansion through exit. Liminal's Digital Identity Landscape is a proprietary framework to help companies keep track of market growth and trends and understand the strategic importance of the many different solutions moving into 2023 and beyond.

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high-impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

