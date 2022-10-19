PABLO AIR contributes to NASA demonstration project

- PABLO AIR deploys its Multicopter and Smart Traffic Management system

- NASA sponsored project - Wind speed data utilization for safe urban air mobility

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR (CEO, Kim Young-Joon) , a member of the Born2Global Centre, announced that it will participate in a project to improve urban airspace safety hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. This project feeds into NASA's larger vision for Advanced Air Mobility.

The testing will happen in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area where NASA's Langley Research Center is located from this October to July next year. The project will include collaboration from five companies: PABLO AIR, ResilienX, TruWeather, Spright and Longbow. PABLO AIR will install wind speed sensors on its multicopter delivery drone and collect and utilize data through the smart traffic management system (PAMNet, PABLO AIR Mobility Network).

Through this effort, PABLO AIR will help collect and analyze real-time wind speed data that significantly affects flight stability. The prediction of the wind speed model helps ensure the stability of the flight path and identifies the effect on the battery, thereby improving flight efficiency.

Regarding the project with NASA, Lee Chan-Joo, C.O.O of the U.S. branch of PABLO AIR, said, "This is a great project to bolster the UAS industry with a proven set of market leaders. We are excited to work with NASA and the ResilienX team to help enhance the safety features of our UAS operations. This effort represents an excellent opportunity for PABLO AIR to serve as a bridge and enhance cooperation between the U.S and the Republic of Korea, and to set the bar for safe UAS environments globally."

PABLO AIR established a branch in Arizona last year. This year, along with NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research), the company is steadily conducting drone delivery demonstrations at Griffiss International Airport in New York.

PABLO AIR’s Multicopter Delivery Drone (PRNewswire)

About PABLO AIR

Since its first step into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market in 2018 in South Korea, PABLO AIR has provided a wide array of integrated drone solutions, including UAV control system, aircraft development, and drone delivery platform and service. In addition, PABLO AIR is continuously carrying forward research and development, and commercialization at home and abroad to become a pioneer of the global UAV industry. Furthermore, with the establishment of the U.S. branch as a starting point in 2021, it has been recognized for its technological prowess in the global UAV market. https://pabloair.com

About ResilienX

Founded in 2018 in Syracuse, NY, they are focused on ensuring the safe integration of UAS into existing airspace systems and transforming mobility around the world.

About TWS

TruWeather is a leading innovator in micro-weather sensing, modeling, and decision insights for weather-sensitive government activities, industries, and companies.

About Spright

Spright is the drone division of Air Methods, created to help solve for many of the toughest challenges facing communities across North America. Based in Gilbert, AZ, Spright as a stand-alone Part 135 Operator with a leadership team that touts more than 70 years of aviation operational experience.

About Longbow Group

The Longbow Group LLC is a privately-held, International Aviation Services Company providing Aviation Consulting, Asset & Lease Management and Technical Services to a range of global clients including Airlines, Leasing Companies, Banks and Institutional Investors.

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

