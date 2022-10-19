REFORM Alliance to Release Series of Research Reports to Deepen Understanding of the Impact of Probation & Parole

Publications Include Special Issue in Top Academic Journal,

Poverty and Supervision Report, and Best Practices White Paper

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REFORM Alliance - the nonprofit organization focused on transforming America's probation and probation systems founded by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Meek Mill, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, among others - has announced the launch of a series of research papers. The forthcoming publications will deepen the awareness and understanding of policymakers, practice-based stakeholders, and the public of how supervision is impacting people, families, and communities.

There are approximately 4 million people under supervision in the United States, a decrease of nearly 300,000 since REFORM was founded in 2019. REFORM Alliance's work to transform probation and parole from a failed system of trapdoors to one centered around accountability, personal incentive, and stability has already had a demonstrative impact with 16 bipartisan pieces of legislation passed across 10 states, providing pathways for more than 650,000 people to exit the system. To expand on the organization's advocacy work, REFORM has committed to putting its resources behind researching best practices of probation and parole systems across the country.

REFORM Alliance's newly established Research and Implementation department was created to ensure that REFORM's policy efforts realize their maximum potential and are rooted in the best and most current evidence available. The Research and Implementation Department is working to establish REFORM as a leader and convenor in the field, bringing together experts, practitioners, and advocates to deepen understanding of the challenges parole and probation face and the solutions for building a new system that generates opportunity and well-being.

"Reforming our criminal justice system begins with research and data," said Robert Rooks, CEO of REFORM Alliance. "Research is fundamental to educating and engaging the public, and these new publications deepen our understanding of how supervision impacts virtually every aspect of a person's life and American society. Illuminating the barriers supervision poses to economic opportunity will help us be more strategic and ultimately successful in eroding these barriers."

Last month, REFORM Alliance partnered with Columbia Justice Lab to publish a special issue of the Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science. The series of papers, From Supervision to Opportunity: Reimagining Probation and Parole , examine tangible, evidence-based solutions to combat the challenges of the U.S. probation and parole system and opportunities that can be used by lawmakers and other practice-based stakeholders to improve our justice system. The collection of papers features staggering data: compared to the general population, people on probation or parole are nearly 3 times more likely to be unemployed, formerly incarcerated individuals average approximately $11,300 in income compared to $30,000 for non-justice-involved counterparts, while 8 million people live in poverty due to contact with the justice system. Additional highlights from the research are unpacked by Bruce Western, one of the special issue's editors, in this newly published video interview .

A Poverty and Supervision Report, a companion piece to the special ANNALS issue, will be released later this fall and dive deeper into the relationship between intergenerational poverty and supervision, pulling from the Columbia Justice Lab articles on employment, health, collateral consequences, and include additional research and interviews with experts.

In the first half of 2023, REFORM Alliance will publish a White Paper outlining key learnings from jurisdictions across the country that have successfully reduced their probation and parole populations, improved outcomes for people on supervision, and increased public safety. The paper is a continuation of a listening session organized by REFORM Board Member and New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft that convened systems leaders, law enforcement, and other stakeholders for a discussion about best practices in supervision and public safety.

REFORM is working to replace America's probation and parole system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable, and invested in rehabilitation. The organization's goal is for people to reenter society with dignity and equip them with the tools to succeed, all while making families and communities safer and stronger. In addition to REFORM's legislative and research work, the organization is focused on creating job opportunities for sustainable success in the employment market. Employment opportunities are one of the greatest factors in determining reentry success, lowering recidivism, and creating lasting stability for individuals, families, and communities. Launching a job fair event series in late 2021, REFORM has hosted two large-scale events providing comprehensive one-stop services and community engagement. The two events in NY and Philadelphia provided nearly 10,000 people with access to job opportunities, with 25% of attendees receiving an offer of employment. Additional job fair events are planned to be announced across the country in 2023.

