ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS OPENS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN CHARLOTTE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a leading independent global asset management firm with $476 billion* in assets under management, today announced the opening of its newly designed corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

North Carolina's business-friendly environment and Charlotte's position as an important East Coast financial hub compelled Allspring to select the region for its headquarters. Allspring has an established presence in Charlotte with more than 100 employees, including several senior executives. Today, Allspring has dozens of open professional employment opportunities in Charlotte.

"We are thrilled to announce the official opening of our corporate headquarters in Charlotte, which we believe is an important step in Allspring's journey to elevate investing to be worth more. We're excited to welcome clients in to experience the Allspring culture firsthand," stated Joe Sullivan, CEO.

Gensler, a global architecture, planning, and design firm, designed the office space and has provided services in support of Allspring's office locations globally, including in Boston, London, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

"We are proud to have partnered with such a thoughtful collaborator as Allspring. We worked together to design a physical space that both celebrates their culture and connects their people and clients with Allspring's values," said Carrie Renegar, senior associate and design director for Gensler.

Allspring's commitment to sustainability was a critical consideration in the design of its headquarters. This office received LEED Gold Certification, the most widely used green certification in the world. LEED certification—which requires a reduction of energy consumption and waste, efficient resource management, and decreased operating costs—is a primary focus for Allspring's offices.

Dave Bullock, head of Corporate Sustainability and Facilities, added, "The vision for our corporate headquarters was to build the office of the future, optimizing the hybrid workplace and building employee excitement to return to the office. The sustainability overlay was a critical element for us because environmental stewardship is an important part of Allspring's culture."

To mark this new beginning, Allspring has made a donation of 100 trees to TreesCharlotte, a nonprofit organization with a mission to grow and diversify Charlotte's urban forest by promoting tree stewardship, increasing Charlotte's tree canopy, and educating how to plant and preserve trees.



