Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.59; $0.61 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.35%; 1.40% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.98%; 53 bp increase from linked quarter
  • Loan growth of $377.0 million; 15.9% on an annualized basis
  • Strong credit quality with declines in net charge-offs, classified and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $51.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.57 compared to $1.64 for the same period in 2021.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.35% while return on average tangible common equity was 22.29%(1).  These compare to return on average assets of 1.28% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.68%(1) in the second quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter(2)
  • Net interest margin of 3.93%, or 3.98% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
  • Noninterest income of $42.5 million, or $43.4 million as adjusted(1)

(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction.  The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

  • Noninterest expenses of $125.1 million, or $106.1 million as adjusted(1)
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $141.1 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.3 million
  • Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "We are very excited about our third quarter performance.  Adjusted earnings per share increased approximately 9% from the second quarter due to record revenue, which was driven by an 18% increase in net interest income.  Recent rate increases continued to positively impact our asset sensitive balance sheet as our net interest margin accelerated by 53 basis points."

Mr. Brown continued, "Credit trends remained stable across the portfolio with slight reductions in non-performing loan and net charge off ratios.  Even with these improvements, our loan loss reserve grew modestly to account for loan growth and the intermediate economic outlook."

Mr. Brown commented on loan growth, "We were very pleased with loan growth in the third quarter.  Loan balances increased by $377 million or 15.9% on an annualized basis, which was driven by increases in C&I, Consumer and Residential Mortgage.  Given our expectations for the economy in the near-term and moderating loan pipelines, we expect loan growth to ease in the coming months."

Mr. Brown continued, "Non-interest income was once again negatively impacted by rising rates and changes made to our overdraft program.  We also experienced an expected decline in foreign exchange income from a record second quarter and mortgage activity suffered from softening demand.  While we expect headwinds in the fourth quarter, we anticipate that fee income will increase modestly to close the year."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Our third quarter performance was strong and we are optimistic we can sustain this momentum over the remainder of 2022 and into the new year.  Our balance sheet is well positioned for rising rates.  In addition, with a loan to deposit ratio under 80%, strong liquidity and positive credit trends, we believe we are well situated to manage a potential economic downturn."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 202818.  The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local) and +44 204 525-0658 (all other locations), access code 986167.  The recording will be available until November 4, 2022.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at  www.bankatfirst.com.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
    a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp. 
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $16.6 billion in assets, $9.8 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022.  The Company operated 134 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022


2021

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS














Net income

$      55,705


$      51,520


$      41,301


$      46,945


$      60,012


$    148,526


$    158,215

Net earnings per share - basic

$          0.60


$          0.55


$          0.44


$          0.51


$          0.64


$          1.59


$          1.65

Net earnings per share - diluted

$          0.59


$          0.55


$          0.44


$          0.50


$          0.63


$          1.57


$          1.64

Dividends declared per share

$          0.23


$          0.23


$          0.23


$          0.23


$          0.23


$          0.69


$          0.69















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.35 %


1.28 %


1.03 %


1.16 %


1.49 %


1.22 %


1.32 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.58 %


9.84 %


7.53 %


8.31 %


10.53 %


9.29 %


9.34 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

22.29 %


20.68 %


14.93 %


15.11 %


19.03 %


19.14 %


16.87 %















Net interest margin

3.93 %


3.41 %


3.11 %


3.19 %


3.28 %


3.49 %


3.30 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.98 %


3.45 %


3.16 %


3.23 %


3.32 %


3.53 %


3.34 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

12.00 %


12.74 %


13.35 %


13.83 %


14.01 %


12.00 %


14.01 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

5.79 %


6.40 %


6.95 %


7.58 %


8.21 %


5.79 %


8.21 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

7.21 %


8.09 %


8.85 %


9.91 %


10.76 %


7.21 %


10.76 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

12.75 %


12.97 %


13.75 %


13.98 %


14.14 %


13.15 %


14.09 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of














    average tangible assets (1)

6.49 %


6.62 %


7.44 %


8.20 %


8.35 %


6.85 %


8.32 %















Book value per share

$          21.03


$          21.90


$          22.63


$         23.99


$          23.85


$          21.03


$          23.85

Tangible book value per share (1)

$            9.48


$          10.27


$          10.97


$         12.26


$          13.09


$            9.48


$          13.09















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

10.82 %


10.91 %


10.87 %


10.85 %


11.55 %


10.82 %


11.55 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

11.17 %


11.28 %


11.24 %


11.22 %


11.92 %


11.17 %


11.92 %

Total capital ratio (3)

13.73 %


13.94 %


13.97 %


14.11 %


14.97 %


13.73 %


14.97 %

Leverage ratio (3)

8.88 %


8.76 %


8.64 %


8.70 %


9.05 %


8.88 %


9.05 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS














Loans (4)

$   9,597,197


$    9,367,820


$    9,266,774


$    9,283,227


$    9,502,750


$    9,411,807


$    9,760,545

Investment securities

4,003,472


4,118,287


4,308,059


4,343,513


4,189,253


4,142,157


4,035,639

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

317,146


294,136


273,763


166,904


32,400


295,174


41,582

  Total earning assets

$  13,917,815


$  13,780,243


$  13,848,596


$  13,793,644


$  13,724,403


$  13,849,138


$  13,837,766

Total assets

$  16,385,989


$  16,185,978


$  16,184,919


$  16,036,417


$  15,995,808


$  16,253,031


$  16,084,472

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$    4,176,242


$    4,224,842


$    4,160,175


$    4,191,457


$    3,981,404


$    4,187,145


$    3,942,210

Interest-bearing deposits

8,194,781


8,312,876


8,623,800


8,693,792


8,685,949


8,375,581


8,642,339

  Total deposits

$  12,371,023


$  12,537,718


$  12,783,975


$  12,885,249


$  12,667,353


$  12,562,726


$  12,584,549

Borrowings

$    1,406,718


$    1,079,596


$       721,695


$       396,743


$       562,964


$    1,071,845


$       731,634

Shareholders' equity

$    2,089,179


$    2,099,670


$    2,225,495


$    2,241,820


$    2,261,293


$    2,137,615


$    2,265,868















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance to ending loans

1.27 %


1.25 %


1.34 %


1.42 %


1.59 %


1.27 %


1.59 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

339.95 %


302.87 %


273.09 %


272.76 %


225.73 %


339.95 %


225.73 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

261.11 %


235.08 %


231.98 %


219.96 %


192.35 %


261.11 %


192.35 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.49 %


0.53 %


0.58 %


0.65 %


0.83 %


0.49 %


0.83 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.37 %


0.41 %


0.49 %


0.52 %


0.70 %


0.37 %


0.70 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.49 %


0.53 %


0.58 %


0.65 %


0.83 %


0.49 %


0.83 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.29 %


0.31 %


0.33 %


0.37 %


0.49 %


0.29 %


0.49 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.69 %


0.74 %


0.67 %


0.64 %


1.04 %


0.69 %


1.04 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.07 %


0.08 %


0.10 %


0.32 %


0.10 %


0.08 %


0.24 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in
this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard
practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by
allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) September 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Interest income












  Loans and leases, including fees

$     122,170


$       96,428


26.7 %


$     306,443


$     292,853


4.6 %

  Investment securities












     Taxable

26,331


20,088


31.1 %


72,066


58,219


23.8 %

     Tax-exempt

5,014


4,282


17.1 %


14,361


14,196


1.2 %

        Total investment securities interest

31,345


24,370


28.6 %


86,427


72,415


19.3 %

  Other earning assets

1,597


23


N/M


2,222


76


N/M

       Total interest income

155,112


120,821


28.4 %


395,092


365,344


8.1 %













Interest expense












  Deposits

6,386


3,320


92.3 %


11,972


11,346


5.5 %

  Short-term borrowings

6,158


68


N/M


8,041


188


N/M

  Long-term borrowings

4,676


4,023


16.2 %


13,832


12,498


10.7 %

      Total interest expense

17,220


7,411


132.4 %


33,845


24,032


40.8 %

      Net interest income

137,892


113,410


21.6 %


361,247


341,312


5.8 %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

7,898


(8,193)


(196.4) %


(1,958)


(9,499)


(79.4) %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

386


(1,951)


(119.8) %


3,641


(896)


(506.4) %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

129,608


123,554


4.9 %


359,564


351,707


2.2 %













Noninterest income












  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,279


8,548


(26.5) %


21,656


23,231


(6.8) %

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,487


5,896


(6.9) %


17,858


17,742


0.7 %

  Bankcard income

3,484


3,838


(9.2) %


10,644


10,698


(0.5) %

  Client derivative fees

1,447


2,273


(36.3) %


3,619


5,624


(35.7) %

  Foreign exchange income

11,752


9,191


27.9 %


35,373


31,985


10.6 %

  Leasing business income

7,127


0


100.0 %


20,450


0


100.0 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

3,729


8,586


(56.6) %


12,842


26,529


(51.6) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(179)


(314)


(43.0) %


(176)


(745)


(76.4) %

  Net gain (loss) on equity  securities

(701)


108


N/M


(1,954)


381


N/M

  Other

4,109


4,411


(6.8) %


13,294


10,401


27.8 %

      Total noninterest income

42,534


42,537


0.0 %


133,606


125,846


6.2 %













Noninterest expenses












  Salaries and employee benefits

66,808


61,717


8.2 %


195,747


183,754


6.5 %

  Net occupancy

5,669


5,571


1.8 %


16,774


16,810


(0.2) %

  Furniture and equipment

3,222


3,318


(2.9) %


9,990


10,658


(6.3) %

  Data processing

8,497


7,951


6.9 %


25,095


23,102


8.6 %

  Marketing

2,523


2,435


3.6 %


6,546


5,831


12.3 %

  Communication

657


669


(1.8) %


1,993


2,253


(11.5) %

  Professional services

2,346


2,199


6.7 %


6,719


5,678


18.3 %

  State intangible tax

1,090


1,202


(9.3) %


3,311


3,605


(8.2) %

  FDIC assessments

1,885


1,466


28.6 %


5,021


4,177


20.2 %

  Intangible amortization

2,783


2,479


12.3 %


8,612


7,438


15.8 %

  Leasing business expense

5,746


0


100.0 %


14,302


0


100.0 %

  Other

23,842


10,051


137.2 %


36,797


27,901


31.9 %

      Total noninterest expenses

125,068


99,058


26.3 %


330,907


291,207


13.6 %

Income before income taxes

47,074


67,033


(29.8) %


162,263


186,346


(12.9) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

(8,631)


7,021


(222.9) %


13,737


28,131


(51.2) %

      Net income

$       55,705


$       60,012


(7.2) %


$     148,526


$     158,215


(6.1) %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$          0.60


$          0.64




$          1.59


$          1.65



Net earnings per share - diluted

$          0.59


$          0.63




$          1.57


$          1.64



Dividends declared per share

$          0.23


$          0.23




$          0.69


$          0.69















Return on average assets

1.35 %


1.49 %




1.22 %


1.32 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.58 %


10.53 %




9.29 %


9.34 %















Interest income

$     155,112


$     120,821


28.4 %


$     395,092


$     365,344


8.1 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,712


1,434


19.4 %


4,804


4,705


2.1 %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

156,824


122,255


28.3 %


399,896


370,049


8.1 %

Interest expense

17,220


7,411


132.4 %


33,845


24,032


40.8 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$     139,604


$     114,844


21.6 %


$     366,051


$     346,017


5.8 %













Net interest margin

3.93 %


3.28 %




3.49 %


3.30 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.98 %


3.32 %




3.53 %


3.34 %















Full-time equivalent employees

2,072


2,026










(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2022


Third


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 122,170


$   97,091


$   87,182


$ 306,443


25.8 %

  Investment securities










     Taxable

26,331


23,639


22,096


72,066


11.4 %

     Tax-exempt

5,014


4,916


4,431


14,361


2.0 %

        Total investment securities interest

31,345


28,555


26,527


86,427


9.8 %

  Other earning assets

1,597


505


120


2,222


216.2 %

       Total interest income

155,112


126,151


113,829


395,092


23.0 %











Interest expense










  Deposits

6,386


2,963


2,623


11,972


115.5 %

  Short-term borrowings

6,158


1,566


317


8,041


293.2 %

  Long-term borrowings

4,676


4,612


4,544


13,832


1.4 %

      Total interest expense

17,220


9,141


7,484


33,845


88.4 %

      Net interest income

137,892


117,010


106,345


361,247


17.8 %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

7,898


(4,267)


(5,589)


(1,958)


(285.1) %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

386


3,481


(226)


3,641


(88.9) %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

129,608


117,796


112,160


359,564


10.0 %











Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,279


7,648


7,729


21,656


(17.9) %

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,487


6,311


6,060


17,858


(13.1) %

  Bankcard income

3,484


3,823


3,337


10,644


(8.9) %

  Client derivative fees

1,447


1,369


803


3,619


5.7 %

  Foreign exchange income

11,752


13,470


10,151


35,373


(12.8) %

  Leasing business income

7,127


7,247


6,076


20,450


(1.7) %

  Net gains from sales of loans

3,729


5,241


3,872


12,842


(28.8) %

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(179)


0


3


(176)


(100.0) %

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

(701)


(1,054)


(199)


(1,954)


(33.5) %

  Other

4,109


5,723


3,462


13,294


(28.2) %

      Total noninterest income

42,534


49,778


41,294


133,606


(14.6) %











Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

66,808


64,992


63,947


195,747


2.8 %

  Net occupancy

5,669


5,359


5,746


16,774


5.8 %

  Furniture and equipment

3,222


3,201


3,567


9,990


0.7 %

  Data processing

8,497


8,334


8,264


25,095


2.0 %

  Marketing

2,523


2,323


1,700


6,546


8.6 %

  Communication

657


670


666


1,993


(1.9) %

  Professional services

2,346


2,214


2,159


6,719


6.0 %

  State intangible tax

1,090


1,090


1,131


3,311


0.0 %

  FDIC assessments

1,885


1,677


1,459


5,021


12.4 %

  Intangible amortization

2,783


2,915


2,914


8,612


(4.5) %

  Leasing business expense

5,746


4,687


3,869


14,302


22.6 %

  Other

23,842


5,572


7,383


36,797


327.9 %

      Total noninterest expenses

125,068


103,034


102,805


330,907


21.4 %

Income before income taxes

47,074


64,540


50,649


162,263


(27.1) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

(8,631)


13,020


9,348


13,737


(166.3) %

      Net income

$   55,705


$   51,520


$   41,301


$ 148,526


8.1 %











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$      0.60


$      0.55


$      0.44


$      1.59



Net earnings per share - diluted

$      0.59


$      0.55


$      0.44


$      1.57



Dividends declared per share

$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.69













Return on average assets

1.35 %


1.28 %


1.03 %


1.22 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

10.58 %


9.84 %


7.53 %


9.29 %













Interest income

$ 155,112


$ 126,151


$ 113,829


$ 395,092


23.0 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,712


1,625


1,467


4,804


5.4 %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

156,824


127,776


115,296


399,896


22.7 %

Interest expense

17,220


9,141


7,484


33,845


88.4 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 139,604


$ 118,635


$ 107,812


$ 366,051


17.7 %











Net interest margin

3.93 %


3.41 %


3.11 %


3.49 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.98 %


3.45 %


3.16 %


3.53 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,072


2,096


2,050 (2)















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.










FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2021


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$  92,682


$  96,428


$  97,494


$  98,931


$ 385,535

  Investment securities










     Taxable

20,993


20,088


19,524


18,607


79,212

     Tax-exempt

4,127


4,282


4,871


5,043


18,323

        Total investment securities interest

25,120


24,370


24,395


23,650


97,535

  Other earning assets

71


23


25


28


147

       Total interest income

117,873


120,821


121,914


122,609


483,217











Interest expense










  Deposits

3,089


3,320


3,693


4,333


14,435

  Short-term borrowings

10


68


53


67


198

  Long-term borrowings

3,968


4,023


4,142


4,333


16,466

      Total interest expense

7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099

      Net interest income

110,806


113,410


114,026


113,876


452,118

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(9,525)


(8,193)


(4,756)


3,450


(19,024)

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,799


(1,951)


517


538


903

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,532


123,554


118,265


109,888


470,239











Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,645


8,548


7,537


7,146


31,876

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,038


5,896


6,216


5,630


23,780

  Bankcard income

3,602


3,838


3,732


3,128


14,300

  Client derivative fees

2,303


2,273


1,795


1,556


7,927

  Foreign exchange income

12,808


9,191


12,037


10,757


44,793

  Leasing business income

0


0


0


0


0

  Net gains from sales of loans

6,492


8,586


8,489


9,454


33,021

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

(14)


(314)


(265)


(166)


(759)

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

321


108


161


112


702

  Other

5,465


4,411


3,285


2,705


15,866

      Total noninterest income

45,660


42,537


42,987


40,322


171,506











Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

62,170


61,717


60,784


61,253


245,924

  Net occupancy

5,332


5,571


5,535


5,704


22,142

  Furniture and equipment

3,161


3,318


3,371


3,969


13,819

  Data processing

8,261


7,951


7,864


7,287


31,363

  Marketing

2,152


2,435


2,035


1,361


7,983

  Communication

677


669


746


838


2,930

  Professional services

5,998


2,199


2,029


1,450


11,676

  State intangible tax

651


1,202


1,201


1,202


4,256

  FDIC assessments

1,453


1,466


1,362


1,349


5,630

  Intangible amortization

2,401


2,479


2,480


2,479


9,839

  Leasing business expense

0


0


0


0


0

  Other

17,349


10,051


12,236


5,614


45,250

      Total noninterest expenses

109,605


99,058


99,643


92,506


400,812

Income before income taxes

54,587


67,033


61,609


57,704


240,933

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,642


7,021


10,721


10,389


35,773

      Net income

$  46,945


$  60,012


$  50,888


$  47,315


$ 205,160











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$     0.51


$      0.64


$      0.53


$      0.49


$      2.16

Net earnings per share - diluted

$     0.50


$      0.63


$      0.52


$      0.48


$      2.14

Dividends declared per share

$     0.23


$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.92











Return on average assets

1.16 %


1.49 %


1.26 %


1.20 %


1.28 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.31 %


10.53 %


9.02 %


8.44 %


9.08 %











Interest income

$  117,873


$ 120,821


$ 121,914


$ 122,609


$ 483,217

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,386


1,434


1,619


1,652


6,091

   Interest income - tax equivalent

119,259


122,255


123,533


124,261


489,308

Interest expense

7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$  112,192


$ 114,844


$ 115,645


$ 115,528


$ 458,209











Net interest margin

3.19 %


3.28 %


3.27 %


3.35 %


3.27 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.23 %


3.32 %


3.31 %


3.40 %


3.31 %











Full-time equivalent employees

1,994


2,026


2,053


2,063













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


% Change


% Change


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














     Cash and due from banks

$      195,553


$      217,481


$      214,571


$      220,031


$      209,748


(10.1) %


(6.8) %

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

338,978


270,042


243,004


214,811


29,799


25.5 %


1,037.5 %

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,531,353


3,843,580


3,957,882


4,207,846


4,114,094


(8.1) %


(14.2) %

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

85,823


88,057


92,597


98,420


103,886


(2.5) %


(17.4) %

     Other investments

138,767


132,151


114,563


102,971


97,831


5.0 %


41.8 %

     Loans held for sale

10,684


22,044


12,670


29,482


33,835


(51.5) %


(68.4) %

     Loans and leases














       Commercial and industrial

3,139,219


2,927,175


2,800,209


2,720,028


2,602,848


7.2 %


20.6 %

       Lease financing

176,072


146,639


125,867


109,624


67,855


20.1 %


159.5 %

       Construction real estate

489,446


449,734


479,744


455,894


477,004


8.8 %


2.6 %

       Commercial real estate

3,976,345


4,007,037


4,031,484


4,226,614


4,438,374


(0.8) %


(10.4) %

       Residential real estate

1,024,596


965,387


913,838


896,069


922,492


6.1 %


11.1 %

       Home equity

737,318


725,700


707,973


708,399


709,050


1.6 %


4.0 %

       Installment

202,267


146,680


132,197


119,454


96,077


37.9 %


110.5 %

       Credit card

52,173


52,065


50,305


52,217


47,231


0.2 %


10.5 %

          Total loans

9,797,436


9,420,417


9,241,617


9,288,299


9,360,931


4.0 %


4.7 %

       Less:














          Allowance for credit losses

(124,096)


(117,885)


(124,130)


(131,992)


(148,903)


5.3 %


(16.7) %

                Net loans

9,673,340


9,302,532


9,117,487


9,156,307


9,212,028


4.0 %


5.0 %

     Premises and equipment

189,067


191,099


190,975


193,040


192,580


(1.1) %


(1.8) %

     Operating leases

84,851


82,659


61,927


60,811


0


2.7 %


100.0 %

     Goodwill

998,422


999,959


999,959


1,000,749


937,771


(0.2) %


6.5 %

     Other intangibles

96,528


99,019


101,673


104,367


71,663


(2.5) %


34.7 %

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,280,427


995,091


901,842


940,306


953,358


28.7 %


34.3 %

       Total Assets

$  16,623,793


$ 16,243,714


$  16,009,150


$ 16,329,141


$  15,956,593


2.3 %


4.2 %















LIABILITIES














     Deposits














       Interest-bearing demand

$   2,980,465


$   3,096,365


$   3,246,646


$   3,198,745


$   2,916,860


(3.7) %


2.2 %

       Savings

3,980,020


4,029,717


4,188,867


4,157,374


4,223,905


(1.2) %


(5.8) %

       Time

1,242,412


1,026,918


1,121,966


1,330,263


1,517,419


21.0 %


(18.1) %

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,202,897


8,153,000


8,557,479


8,686,382


8,658,184


0.6 %


(5.3) %

       Noninterest-bearing

4,137,038


4,124,111


4,261,429


4,185,572


4,019,197


0.3 %


2.9 %

          Total deposits

12,339,935


12,277,111


12,818,908


12,871,954


12,677,381


0.5 %


(2.7) %

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold














         under agreements to repurchase

3,535


0


0


51,203


81,850


100.0 %


(95.7) %

     FHLB short-term borrowings

972,600


896,000


185,000


225,000


107,000


8.5 %


809.0 %

     Other

184,912


152,226


57,247


20,000


0


21.5 %


100.0 %

          Total short-term borrowings

1,161,047


1,048,226


242,247


296,203


188,850


10.8 %


514.8 %

     Long-term debt

355,116


358,578


379,840


409,832


313,230


(1.0) %


13.4 %

          Total borrowed funds

1,516,163


1,406,804


622,087


706,035


502,080


7.8 %


202.0 %

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

773,563


491,129


430,710


492,210


540,962


57.5 %


43.0 %

       Total Liabilities

14,629,661


14,175,044


13,871,705


14,070,199


13,720,423


3.2 %


6.6 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














     Common stock

1,631,696


1,637,237


1,634,903


1,640,358


1,637,065


(0.3) %


(0.3) %

     Retained earnings

920,943


887,006


857,178


837,473


812,082


3.8 %


13.4 %

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(354,570)


(243,328)


(142,477)


(433)


14,230


45.7 %


N/M

     Treasury stock, at cost

(203,937)


(212,245)


(212,159)


(218,456)


(227,207)


(3.9) %


(10.2) %

       Total Shareholders' Equity

1,994,132


2,068,670


2,137,445


2,258,942


2,236,170


(3.6) %


(10.8) %

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  16,623,793


$ 16,243,714


$  16,009,150


$ 16,329,141


$  15,956,593


2.3 %


4.2 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022


2021

ASSETS














     Cash and due from banks

$      228,068


$      248,463


$      241,271


$      253,091


$      245,212


$      239,219


$      238,531

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

317,146


294,136


273,763


166,904


32,400


295,174


41,582

     Investment securities

4,003,472


4,118,287


4,308,059


4,343,513


4,189,253


4,142,157


4,035,639

     Loans held for sale

12,283


15,446


15,589


24,491


28,365


14,427


28,796

     Loans and leases














       Commercial and industrial

3,040,547


2,884,373


2,736,613


2,552,686


2,634,306


2,888,291


2,870,954

       Lease financing

158,667


134,334


115,703


67,537


67,159


136,392


67,918

       Construction real estate

469,489


460,609


474,278


460,588


567,091


468,108


614,737

       Commercial real estate

3,969,935


4,025,493


4,139,072


4,391,328


4,413,003


4,044,214


4,375,280

       Residential real estate

998,476


936,165


903,567


917,399


937,969


946,417


952,939

       Home equity

728,791


716,219


703,714


709,954


710,794


716,333


714,723

       Installment

164,063


140,145


125,579


106,188


93,937


143,403


86,740

       Credit card

54,946


55,036


52,659


53,056


50,126


54,222


48,458

          Total loans

9,584,914


9,352,374


9,251,185


9,258,736


9,474,385


9,397,380


9,731,749

       Less:














          Allowance for credit losses

(119,000)


(123,950)


(129,601)


(144,756)


(157,727)


(124,145)


(168,449)

                Net loans

9,465,914


9,228,424


9,121,584


9,113,980


9,316,658


9,273,235


9,563,300

     Premises and equipment

190,738


191,895


192,832


192,941


193,775


191,814


200,273

     Operating leases

83,970


73,862


61,297


659


0


73,126


0

     Goodwill

999,690


999,958


1,000,238


938,453


937,771


999,960


937,771

     Other intangibles

97,781


100,354


103,033


71,006


72,529


100,370


74,335

     Accrued interest and other assets

986,927


915,153


867,253


931,379


979,845


923,549


964,245

       Total Assets

$  16,385,989


$ 16,185,978


$  16,184,919


$  16,036,417


$  15,995,808


$  16,253,031


$  16,084,472















LIABILITIES














     Deposits














       Interest-bearing demand

$   3,105,547


$   3,180,846


$   3,246,919


$   3,069,416


$   2,960,388


$   3,177,253


$   2,961,043

       Savings

4,036,565


4,076,380


4,145,615


4,195,504


4,150,610


4,085,787


4,021,895

       Time

1,052,669


1,055,650


1,231,266


1,428,872


1,574,951


1,112,541


1,659,401

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,194,781


8,312,876


8,623,800


8,693,792


8,685,949


8,375,581


8,642,339

       Noninterest-bearing

4,176,242


4,224,842


4,160,175


4,191,457


3,981,404


4,187,145


3,942,210

          Total deposits

12,371,023


12,537,718


12,783,975


12,885,249


12,667,353


12,562,726


12,584,549

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold














          under agreements to repurchase

32,637


24,229


45,358


79,382


186,401


34,028


188,461

     FHLB short-term borrowings

892,786


586,846


257,800


2,445


63,463


581,470


57,163

     Other

131,237


109,353


33,297


654


0


91,654


0

          Total short-term borrowings

1,056,660


720,428


336,455


82,481


249,864


707,152


245,624

     Long-term debt

350,058


359,168


385,240


314,262


313,100


364,693


486,010

       Total borrowed funds

1,406,718


1,079,596


721,695


396,743


562,964


1,071,845


731,634

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

519,069


468,994


453,754


512,605


504,198


480,845


502,421

       Total Liabilities

14,296,810


14,086,308


13,959,424


13,794,597


13,734,515


14,115,416


13,818,604















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














     Common stock

1,631,078


1,635,990


1,638,321


1,637,828


1,635,833


1,635,103


1,635,552

     Retained earnings

899,524


866,910


841,652


822,500


783,760


869,574


755,066

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(236,566)


(190,949)


(38,448)


8,542


36,917


(156,047)


34,981

     Treasury stock, at cost

(204,857)


(212,281)


(216,030)


(227,050)


(195,217)


(211,015)


(159,731)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,089,179


2,099,670


2,225,495


2,241,820


2,261,293


2,137,615


2,265,868

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,385,989


$ 16,185,978


$ 16,184,919


$ 16,036,417


$ 15,995,808


$ 16,253,031


$ 16,084,472
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








 Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2021


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets



























    Investments:



























      Investment securities


$      4,003,472


$       31,345


3.11 %


$  4,118,287


$      28,555


2.78 %


$  4,189,253


$      24,370


2.31 %


$  4,142,157


2.79 %


$  4,035,639


2.40 %

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


317,146


1,597


2.00 %


294,136


505


0.69 %


32,400


23


0.28 %


295,174


1.01 %


41,582


0.24 %

    Gross loans (1)


9,597,197


122,170


5.05 %


9,367,820


97,091


4.16 %


9,502,750


96,428


4.03 %


9,411,807


4.35 %


9,760,545


4.01 %

       Total earning assets


13,917,815


155,112


4.42 %


13,780,243


126,151


3.67 %


13,724,403


120,821


3.49 %


13,849,138


3.81 %


13,837,766


3.53 %




























Nonearning assets



























    Allowance for credit losses


(119,000)






(123,950)






(157,727)






(124,145)




(168,449)



    Cash and due from banks


228,068






248,463






245,212






239,219




238,531



    Accrued interest and other assets


2,359,106






2,281,222






2,183,920






2,288,819




2,176,624



       Total assets


$    16,385,989






$ 16,185,978






$ 15,995,808






$ 16,253,031




$ 16,084,472






























Interest-bearing liabilities



























    Deposits:



























      Interest-bearing demand


$      3,105,547


$        2,404


0.31 %


$  3,180,846


$           842


0.11 %


$  2,960,388


$           446


0.06 %


$  3,177,253


0.16 %


$  2,961,043


0.07 %

      Savings


4,036,565


2,199


0.22 %


4,076,380


1,003


0.10 %


4,150,610


938


0.09 %


4,085,787


0.13 %


4,021,895


0.11 %

      Time


1,052,669


1,783


0.67 %


1,055,650


1,118


0.42 %


1,574,951


1,936


0.49 %


1,112,541


0.50 %


1,659,401


0.54 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits


8,194,781


6,386


0.31 %


8,312,876


2,963


0.14 %


8,685,949


3,320


0.15 %


8,375,581


0.19 %


8,642,339


0.18 %

    Borrowed funds



























      Short-term borrowings


1,056,660


6,158


2.31 %


720,428


1,566


0.87 %


249,864


68


0.11 %


707,152


1.52 %


245,624


0.10 %

      Long-term debt


350,058


4,676


5.30 %


359,168


4,612


5.15 %


313,100


4,023


5.10 %


364,693


5.07 %


486,010


3.44 %

        Total borrowed funds


1,406,718


10,834


3.06 %


1,079,596


6,178


2.30 %


562,964


4,091


2.88 %


1,071,845


2.73 %


731,634


2.32 %

       Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,601,499


17,220


0.71 %


9,392,472


9,141


0.39 %


9,248,913


7,411


0.32 %


9,447,426


0.48 %


9,373,973


0.34 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities



























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,176,242






4,224,842






3,981,404






4,187,145




3,942,210



    Other liabilities


519,069






468,994






504,198






480,845




502,421



    Shareholders' equity


2,089,179






2,099,670






2,261,293






2,137,615




2,265,868



       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$    16,385,989






$ 16,185,978






$ 15,995,808






$ 16,253,031




$ 16,084,472






























Net interest income


$        137,892






$     117,010






$     113,410






$     361,247




$     341,312



Net interest spread






3.71 %






3.28 %






3.17 %




3.33 %




3.19 %

Net interest margin






3.93 %






3.41 %






3.28 %




3.49 %




3.30 %




























Tax equivalent adjustment






0.05 %






0.04 %






0.04 %




0.04 %




0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






3.98 %






3.45 %






3.32 %




3.53 %




3.34 %























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance


 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets



















    Investment securities


$     3,338


$       (548)


$     2,790


$     8,430


$    (1,455)


$      6,975


$    11,789


$     2,223


$    14,012

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


960


132


1,092


140


1,434


1,574


237


1,909


2,146

    Gross loans (2)


20,863


4,216


25,079


24,540


1,202


25,742


24,945


(11,355)


13,590

       Total earning assets


25,161


3,800


28,961


33,110


1,181


34,291


36,971


(7,223)


29,748




















Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Total interest-bearing deposits


$     3,445


$         (22)


$     3,423


$     3,449


$       (383)


$      3,066


$     1,007


$       (381)


$        626

    Borrowed funds



















    Short-term borrowings


2,587


2,005


4,592


1,388


4,702


6,090


2,605


5,248


7,853

    Long-term debt


134


(70)


64


159


494


653


5,935


(4,601)


1,334

       Total borrowed funds


2,721


1,935


4,656


1,547


5,196


6,743


8,540


647


9,187

       Total interest-bearing liabilities


6,166


1,913


8,079


4,996


4,813


9,809


9,547


266


9,813

          Net interest income (1)


$    18,995


$      1,887


$    20,882


$    28,114


$    (3,632)


$    24,482


$    27,424


$    (7,489)


$    19,935





















(1) Not tax equivalent.

(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Nine months ended


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022


2021

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period

$  117,885


$  124,130


$  131,992


$  148,903


$  159,590


$  131,992


$  175,679

 Purchase accounting  ACL for PCD

0


0


0


17


0


0


0

  Provision for credit losses

7,898


(4,267)


(5,589)


(9,525)


(8,193)


(1,958)


(9,499)

  Gross charge-offs














    Commercial and industrial

1,947


773


2,845


1,364


2,617


5,565


14,256

    Lease financing

13


8


131


0


0


152


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


1,496


0


0


2

    Commercial real estate

3


3,419


0


9,150


1,030


3,422


4,321

    Residential real estate

119


4


22


6


74


145


121

    Home equity

45


22


21


22


200


88


1,051

    Installment

294


361


177


184


37


832


150

    Credit card

237


212


246


149


230


695


631

      Total gross charge-offs

2,658


4,799


3,442


12,371


4,188


10,899


20,532

  Recoveries














    Commercial and industrial

90


177


379


201


869


646


1,411

    Lease financing

13


3


33


0


0


49


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


3

    Commercial real estate

561


2,194


222


4,292


223


2,977


493

    Residential real estate

35


34


90


74


56


159


154

    Home equity

185


360


265


303


426


810


920

    Installment

29


47


21


27


53


97


124

    Credit card

58


6


159


71


67


223


150

      Total recoveries

971


2,821


1,169


4,968


1,694


4,961


3,255

  Total net charge-offs

1,687


1,978


2,273


7,403


2,494


5,938


17,277

Ending allowance for credit losses

$  124,096


$  117,885


$  124,130


$  131,992


$  148,903


$  124,096


$  148,903















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











  Commercial and industrial

0.24 %


0.08 %


0.37 %


0.18 %


0.26 %


0.23 %


0.60 %

  Lease financing

0.00 %


0.01 %


0.34 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.10 %


0.00 %

  Construction real estate

0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


1.29 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %

  Commercial real estate

(0.06) %


0.12 %


(0.02) %


0.44 %


0.07 %


0.01 %


0.12 %

  Residential real estate

0.03 %


(0.01) %


(0.03) %


(0.03) %


0.01 %


0.00 %


0.00 %

  Home equity

(0.08) %


(0.19) %


(0.14) %


(0.16) %


(0.13) %


(0.13) %


0.02 %

  Installment

0.64 %


0.90 %


0.50 %


0.59 %


(0.07) %


0.69 %


0.04 %

  Credit card

1.29 %


1.50 %


0.67 %


0.58 %


1.29 %


1.16 %


1.33 %

     Total net charge-offs

0.07 %


0.08 %


0.10 %


0.32 %


0.10 %


0.08 %


0.24 %















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



  Nonaccrual loans (1)














    Commercial and industrial

$     8,719


$    11,675


$    14,390


$    17,362


$    15,160


$  8,719


$ 15,160

    Lease financing

376


217


249


203


0


376


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

    Commercial real estate

13,435


14,650


19,843


19,512


38,564


13,435


38,564

    Residential real estate

10,250


8,879


7,432


8,305


9,416


10,250


9,416

    Home equity

3,445


3,331


3,377


2,922


2,735


3,445


2,735

    Installment

279


170


163


88


91


279


91

      Nonaccrual loans

36,504


38,922


45,454


48,392


65,966


36,504


65,966

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

11,022


11,225


8,055


11,616


11,448


11,022


11,448

     Total nonperforming loans

47,526


50,147


53,509


60,008


77,414


47,526


77,414

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

22


22


72


98


340


22


340

     Total nonperforming assets

47,548


50,169


53,581


60,106


77,754


47,548


77,754

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

137


142


180


137


104


137


104

     Total underperforming assets

$    47,685


$    50,311


$    53,761


$    60,243


$    77,858


$ 47,685


$ 77,858

Total classified assets

$  115,131


$  119,769


$  106,839


$  104,815


$  165,462


$  115,131


$  165,462















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to














     Nonaccrual loans

339.95 %


302.87 %


273.09 %


272.76 %


225.73 %


339.95 %


225.73 %

     Nonperforming loans

261.11 %


235.08 %


231.98 %


219.96 %


192.35 %


261.11 %


192.35 %

     Total ending loans

1.27 %


1.25 %


1.34 %


1.42 %


1.59 %


1.27 %


1.59 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.49 %


0.53 %


0.58 %


0.65 %


0.83 %


0.49 %


0.83 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.37 %


0.41 %


0.49 %


0.52 %


0.70 %


0.37 %


0.70 %

Nonperforming assets to














     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.49 %


0.53 %


0.58 %


0.65 %


0.83 %


0.49 %


0.83 %

     Total assets

0.29 %


0.31 %


0.33 %


0.37 %


0.49 %


0.29 %


0.49 %

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to














     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.37 %


0.41 %


0.49 %


0.52 %


0.71 %


0.37 %


0.71 %

     Total assets

0.22 %


0.24 %


0.28 %


0.30 %


0.42 %


0.22 %


0.42 %

Classified assets to total assets

0.69 %


0.74 %


0.67 %


0.64 %


1.04 %


0.69 %


1.04 %















(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $12.8 million, $9.5  million,  $16.2  million,  $16.0  million, and 20.3 million, as of September 30, 2022,  June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021,  respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Nine months ended,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


2022


2022


2022


2021


2021


2022


2021

PER COMMON SHARE














Market Price














  High

$        23.75


$        23.03


$        26.73


$        25.79


$        24.06


$      26.73


$     26.40

  Low

$        19.02


$        19.09


$        22.92


$        22.89


$        21.48


$      19.02


$     17.62

  Close

$        21.08


$        19.40


$        23.05


$        24.38


$        23.41


$      21.08


$     23.41















Average shares outstanding - basic

93,582,250


93,555,131


93,383,932


92,903,900


94,289,097


93,507,831


95,752,759

Average shares outstanding - diluted

94,793,766


94,449,817


94,263,925


93,761,909


95,143,930


94,504,453


96,617,600

Ending shares outstanding

94,833,964


94,448,792


94,451,496


94,149,240


93,742,797


94,833,964


93,742,797















Total shareholders' equity

$  1,994,132


$  2,068,670


$  2,137,445


$  2,258,942


$  2,236,170


$  1,994,132


$  2,236,170















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary










Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital

$  1,348,413


$  1,307,259


$  1,272,115


$  1,262,789


$  1,316,059


$  1,348,413


$  1,316,059

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.82 %


10.91 %


10.87 %


10.85 %


11.55 %


10.82 %


11.55 %

Tier 1 capital

$  1,392,565


$  1,351,287


$  1,316,020


$  1,306,571


$  1,359,297


$  1,392,565


$  1,359,297

Tier 1 ratio

11.17 %


11.28 %


11.24 %


11.22 %


11.92 %


11.17 %


11.92 %

Total capital

$  1,711,741


$  1,670,367


$  1,635,003


$  1,642,549


$  1,706,513


$  1,711,741


$  1,706,513

Total capital ratio

13.73 %


13.94 %


13.97 %


14.11 %


14.97 %


13.73 %


14.97 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$    402,662


$    412,167


$    405,931


$    420,118


$    509,579


$  402,662


$ 509,579

Total risk-weighted assets

$  12,467,422


$  11,982,860


$  11,705,447


$  11,642,201


$  11,399,375


$  12,467,422


$  11,399,375

Leverage ratio

8.88 %


8.76 %


8.64 %


8.70 %


9.05 %


8.88 %


9.05 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS














Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

12.00 %


12.74 %


13.35 %


13.83 %


14.01 %


12.00 %


14.01 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

5.79 %


6.40 %


6.95 %


7.58 %


8.21 %


5.79 %


8.21 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

12.75 %


12.97 %


13.75 %


13.98 %


14.14 %


13.15 %


14.09 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

6.49 %


6.62 %


7.44 %


8.20 %


8.35 %


6.85 %


8.32 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


2,484,295


0


4,633,355

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


$        23.04


N/A


$     23.33

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


$      57,231


N/A


$ 108,077















(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in
this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.












N/A = Not applicable














View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301655303.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.