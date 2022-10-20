NCTC ANNOUNCES NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MILE HIGH CITY AND CONNECTS WITH MEMBERS

Collaboration, connection, and new partner contracts take center stage at the 2022 NCTC member-only Denver Regional Meeting.

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) hosted the fifth regional meeting for 2022 in Denver with various member companies in attendance, along with strategic suppliers DZS, MyBundle.TV, and Vubiquity. Also in attendance were programmers EarthX and Great American Media.

(PRNewsfoto/NCTC) (PRNewswire)

The NCTC announced its new and expanded partnerships with DZS, MyBundle.TV, and Vubiquity at the event. Members can now take advantage of these strategic offerings to assist their businesses in key growth areas into 2023 and beyond.

The NCTC Denver IdeaXChange brings together operators of broadband, telco, cable, municipal, and electric cooperatives from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and network with the best and brightest industry leaders and strategic suppliers. Attendees gained invaluable insights about the latest industry trends, relevant opportunities, and emerging challenges facing service providers today.

Breaking news from the regional meeting:

NCTC VP of Video & Broadband Solutions, Steve Beardslee, spoke about how they hit a new lower pricing tier for members with strategic partner Cogent. This is the third time NCTC has reached a volume threshold in less than twelve months with Cogent resulting in savings for members. Steve also announced NCTC's new deal with Lumen, assisting members with the need to expand the list of carriers to increase geographic coverage to members that are not currently able to reach certain geographies.

NCTC's Rob Smith , VP of Group Purchasing, showcased an enhanced agreement with DZS. Their presentation detailed how they are shaping the optical edge and why their software-powered agility offers more deployment flexibility with a cloud-enabled, subscriber-driven network design.

Jared Baumann , NCTC VP of Technology Innovation, announced new deals with two strategic partners, MyBundle.TV and Vubiquity.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctc.com

For more information, contact:

Pam Gillies

NCTC

720-594-8085

pgillies@nctconline.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCTC