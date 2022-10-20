New Research from Cassandra Reveals 7 in 10 Gen Z's are Interested in the Metaverse and How it will Impact their Future

Big Village's insights & strategy group breaks down concepts and technologies about the metaverse

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report, Fact or (Science) Fiction - What's Real in the Metaverse?, released by Cassandra , Big Village's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, unveils emerging attitudes and knowledge about the metaverse and new technologies, and their potential impact. The pandemic has forced new perspectives on connectivity, collaboration, and experience. As new technologies emerge, 61% of Gen Z agree that the development of immersive experiences in the metaverse will create jobs and boost economic activity.

"Gen Z enjoys the aspect of creative freedom, and as the metaverse and new technologies are developed, they're eager for new opportunities to collaborate and connect," said Kathy Sheehan, Senior Vice President, Cassandra. "Gen Z has trust in the digital world and can see great value in what the metaverse has to offer."

Gen Zs believe that the metaverse will have the greatest impact on the world of work, as supply and demand is encouraging people to enter the meta-economy. Gen Z is known for their participation in the digital world as they enjoy being part of the creative process, especially now as cryptocurrencies capture their attention. The report found that 65% of Gen Z strongly rely on technology to help manage their finances - and the rise of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain technologies has added to their interest and engagement in the space.

Additional key findings include:

44% of U.S. trendsetters frequently use cryptocurrency

43% of Gen Zs report that they understand cryptocurrencies

57% of U.S. trendsetters are excited to use the metaverse in the future

59% of youth today report they always try to have more than one stream of revenue, such as crypto

The Fact or (Science) Fiction - What's Real in the Metaverse? Report was crafted through a quantitative survey fielded in both the U.S. and UK. Cassandra interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. youth age 14 to 34 based on age, gender, ethnicity, and region, and 550 UK youth in the same age range, also nationally representative based on age, gender and region. Additionally, we surveyed 500 Trendsetters between the ages of 14 and 34 across the U.S. and UK. For more information, visit https://cassandra.co .

About Cassandra by Big Village

Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha research focusing on emerging trends, generational insights, and youth behavior. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra empowers companies to See Tomorrow™. Find out more at https://cassandra.co .

