Soundcore loads up on more talent - now has largest team in its history

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore") a New-York based private equity firm, is pleased to announce four recent new hires – including two Senior Associates on the investment team, a new Controller and an Investor Relations Associate. As a result of these recent hires, Soundcore's rapidly growing team is now the biggest and best in the firm's history.

Andrew Fieschko is a Senior Associate on the investment team, where his primary responsibilities include deal execution, thesis development and portfolio company oversight. Prior to joining Soundcore, Mr. Fieschko was an Associate at ORIX Capital Partners ("OCP"), an operationally focused middle-market private equity firm in New York. Prior to joining OCP, Mr. Fieschko was an M&A Analyst within Lazard's Global Power, Energy and Infrastructure group. He began his career as an Analyst within RBC Capital Markets' investment banking division. Mr. Fieschko received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Economics & Management from Cornell University.

Andrew Fieschko (PRNewswire)

Sam Kohistani is a Senior Associate on the investment team, where his primary responsibilities include deal execution, thesis development, and portfolio company oversight. Prior to joining Soundcore, Mr. Kohistani was an Associate at Huron Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Michigan. Prior to joining Huron Capital, Mr. Kohistani was an Investment Banking Analyst within Robert W. Baird & Co. He began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst within D.A. Davidson & Co. Mr. Kohistani received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance Honors and a minor in Economics from DePaul University.

Sam Kohistani (PRNewswire)

Sam Greer, CPA is the firm's Controller. He is primarily responsible for supporting the finance function of Soundcore and the funds we manage. Prior to joining Soundcore, Mr. Greer was a Senior Associate in Grant Thornton LLP's audit group where he was involved in the audits of private equity firms, hedge funds and broker dealers. He graduated with a Masters and Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Syracuse University.

Sam Greer (PRNewswire)

Elizabeth Olt is an Associate on the Investor Relations Team. She is primarily responsible for working with our existing and prospective investors. Prior to joining Soundcore Ms. Olt was a Client Associate at Third Bridge Group Limited, where she worked with clients on their research needs. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business.

Elizabeth Olt (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have these four highly accomplished professionals on the Soundcore team. They have each demonstrated success in their respective fields and bring a depth of experience from many leading institutions. Over the next 12 months, Soundcore will continue growing the overall team even further through the hiring of additional experienced private equity professionals," said Jarrett Turner, Managing Partner of Soundcore.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 74 acquisitions across ten platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: https://www.soundcorecap.com/home

CONTACT:

Njideka Emenogu

212-812-1180

nemenogu@soundcorecap.com

Soundcore logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners