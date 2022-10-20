TCL Takes Important Steps in the Metaverse

First-ever Metaverse campaign offers new ways for consumers to connect with TCL products

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a major player in the global television and consumer electronics industry, today announces its exciting move in the Metaverse.

To mark this momentous step of its journey into the Metaverse, TCL will launch a Halloween campaign on the virtual gaming platform Roblox to empower users to create their own immersive experiences. TCL has developed an engaging Halloween-themed virtual party to connect with audiences in a personalized virtual world.

A global technology leader dedicated to continuous innovation, TCL enables people to enjoy premium viewing experiences through its TV and smart screens. Now TCL is strengthening its connection with next-generation consumers by offering a trending, fun and immersive way to engage with TCL in the Metaverse. In future, TCL expects to explore and develop more opportunities that will bring our customers even more innovative ways to enjoy TCL products in the Metaverse and beyond.

The Halloween campaign will be launched across TCL social media accounts in multiple markets*. TCL will invite audiences to join its Halloween #Fun_Tastic Party at the Dream House, in the Metaverse on Roblox from 21 October 2022 onwards.

Welcome to the TCL Dream House

When users enter the Dream House, TCL invites them to get in the #Fun_Tastic Party mood and start their adventure by choosing a personalized Halloween costume for their avatar. Now they are ready to explore Dream House to enjoy virtual experiences and connect with TCL technology.

TCL has created a host of Halloween games and party experiences that connect to TCL products in various rooms for users to discover. With Halloween-themed decorations and mysterious lighting, each room is themed around the various attributes of some of TCL's popular C935 and C835 Mini LED TVs, Soundbars and FreshIN+ air conditioners with unique décor and activities.

As they explore the house, users can play mini-games, enjoy surprises around every corner or simply chill out in their favorite room. Other fun activities include a virtual photo booth so users can capture and share their Halloween moments from the party on social media.

*How to access the Fun_Tastic Party?

Users can access to the TCL #Fun_Tastic Halloween party on Roblox via TCL's social media platforms.

Global: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok

North America: Twitter

Italy: Instagram

Mexico: Facebook, Instagram

UK: Instagram, YouTube

India: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

Spain: Instagram

Saudi Arabia: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

East Africa: Facebook, Instagram

Japan: Twitter

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

