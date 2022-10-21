DWC - The 401(k) Experts Announces New Partner

National 401(k) Consultancy Expands Partnership with Tianna Schulz promoted to Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulz joined DWC in 2018 as a consultant performing compliance, plan document, and government reporting services. Schulz quickly made in impact with her organization and management skills leading her to joining our Management Operating Committee and eventually leading our Compliance Services practice. As Partner, she will continue to serve in this capacity with an emphasis on ensuring DWC provides a premium service at a fair price for DWC's clients and their investment advisor partners. Schulz said, "I'm extremely honored to become a shareholder of a company that values a team environment and ensures our company culture is one that is appreciated at all levels. I am most excited to continue developing a model of increased efficiency that translates into faster delivery of our services, while allowing for the additional time to truly enhance and customize the overall client experience. This improved model allows DWC, and those who work with us, to navigate the various industry related deadlines through a mindset of preparedness, rather than survival."

Tianna Schulz, Partner DWC – The 401(k) Experts (PRNewswire)

"Tianna's positive energy is infectious. Her drive to exceed her client's expectations with every opportunity is inspiring to all of us," said DWC's Managing Partner, Keith Clark. "Attend any meeting with Tianna, no one is more detailed and will prepare more than her, which is why we she works with our recordkeeping partners and leads our Compliance Services practice. Her approach is a great fit with our investment advisors and clients."

DWC serves more than 2,500 clients across the country, ranging in size from single participant defined benefit plans to complex 401(k) plans over 5,000 employees. DWC has clients in all 50 states and consultants in over 20 cities across the country – Schulz is in Virginia Beach, VA.

For media inquiries, contact Keith Clark at keith.clark@dwc401k.com or 651.204.2600 ext. 102.

About DWC - The 401(k) Experts: DWC is a firm providing third party plan administration, compliance and consulting services for qualified retirement plans nationwide. To learn more about DWC - The 401(k) Experts, please visit www.dwc401k.com.

DWC - The 401(k) Experts (PRNewsfoto/DWC - The 401(k) Experts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DWC - The 401(k) Experts