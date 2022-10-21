L.A. PIERCE COLLEGE COMMEMORATES 75 YEARS OF SERVICE WITH RIBBON CUTTING ON ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE TECH BUILDING

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of 75 years of service in the West San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles Pierce College hosted a celebration and ribbon cutting for the Advanced Automotive Technology Building, our latest achievement in the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) bond program.

Scott Abrams, District Director for Congressman Brad Sherman speaks on behalf of the Congressman at the Pierce College's 75th Anniversary and Advanced Automotive Technology Building's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. (PRNewswire)

It will be the premier automotive fundamentals training center in the San Fernando Valley for clean energy systems, preparing Auto Tech students for jobs in the era of Alternative Fuel Vehicles.

On Oct. 20, District and College officials welcomed local community leaders, partners, and donors to a ceremony at the new site. Speakers included Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez, Ph.D., Board of Trustees President Gabriel Buelna, Ph.D., California Energy Commission Air Pollution Specialist Larry Rillera, L.A. Pierce College Interim President Ara Aguiar, and Professor of Automotive Service Technology, Michael Van Dyke.

"We are excited to see another beautiful new building open up on one of our campuses," said Chancellor Rodriguez. "Past voter approved bonds have immeasurably helped us improve the educational experience for students across our nine campuses, and this building will add to that legacy. We have put Measure LA on this November's ballot to ask voters to approve additional funding so we can continue this important work."

"I always love helping to cut the ribbon for one of our new buildings," said LACCD Board President Gabriel Buelna. "Seeing students learning these valuable new skills to help them succeed in today's competitive job market is why we do this work, and this facility is even more exciting for how it will help our students be part of the clean energy future for California. Measure LA on the November ballot would help us meet the needs of even more students."

Pierce's new $22.3 million Advanced Automotive Technology Building features three automotive double bay laboratories specifically designed to teach cutting-edge curriculum in the areas of alternative fuel, advanced diagnostics, and hybrid & electric vehicle technologies.

Students will be offered courses to obtain associate degrees, (B)ASE Certificates, smog certificates, and Snap-on certificates.

"I am thrilled to celebrate Pierce College's 75 years of service with leaders in our community, and at the same time introduce our Advanced Automotive Technology Building," said L.A. Pierce College Interim President Ara Aguiar. "This impressive facility will be a game changer for keeping Pierce College students on the leading edge of alternate fuel and electric vehicles emerging in the automotive industry."

The 21,233-square-foot auto complex will provide space for up 90 vehicles and includes ten Electric Charging Stations, ranging from Level II CHAdeMO Electric Charging Stations and the Combined Charging System (CCS) Charging Stations, to a Tesla Supercharger Charging Station.

The facility, opening for classes in Spring 2023, includes two classrooms, faculty offices and support spaces. It sits on the west side of campus adjacent to the college's longrunning traditional Automotive Service Technology site.

The building design incorporates a number of water efficiency features, such as drought-tolerant landscaping and low-flow fixtures, and energy efficient features, such as LED lighting fixtures. Construction sought to divert 75% of waste from landfills and incorporates building materials made of recycled or rapidly renewable materials.

L.A. Pierce College's Automotive Technology Program meets strict industry standards and is NATEF/ASE certified for the Clean Tech Auto program, which serves more than 1,000 students and is the only one of its kind in the San Fernando Valley.

Students in L.A. Pierce College's long-running Automotive Technology Program may achieve associate degrees and certificates to prepare them to work in the automotive service and repair field. Certificates of Achievement can be earned in the automotive specialties of service technology, emission specialist, light service technician, performance applications and powertrain specialist.

Los Angeles Pierce College is recognized as one of the most respected community colleges and transfer institutions in California. Established in 1947 and located on 426 picturesque acres in Woodland Hills, the College's comprehensive curriculum and support services enable its 20,000 students to earn associate degrees and certificates, prepare for university transfer, and gain career education proficiency. www.piercecollege.edu

About the Los Angeles Community College District: We are the Colleges of Los Angeles! LACCD (www.laccd.edu) is the nation's largest community college district, educating about 250,000 students annually at its nine colleges that serve the residents of more than 36 cities and communities from 900 square miles of Los Angeles County. Since 1969, the District has been providing an important learning pathway for students seeking transfer to four-year colleges or universities while also offering two-year degrees and certificated training programs to Southern California's diverse workforce in many specialized trades and professions. www.laccd.edu

Members of the LACCD Board

Gabriel Buelna, Ph.D., President | David Vela, Vice President | Nichelle Henderson, Second Vice President

Andra Hoffman | Kelsey K. Iino | Ernest H. Moreno | Steven F. Veres | Kenneth-Alan Callahan, Student Trustee

About the BuildLACCD Building Program: LACCD's BuildLACCD Program is a $9.6 billion program funded mostly by four taxpayer-approved bonds and supplemented by additional funding from the State of California. With approximately $6.81 billion spent to date, the LACCD's nine colleges, and the students they serve, are benefiting from brand new and renovated academic buildings, sports facilities, arts complexes, administrative buildings, child development centers, and parking structures. BuildLACCD has completed 747 separate projects, with 475 more in the planning or construction stages. For more information on the LACCD's Building Program and a list of awards the District has received for its environmentally responsible projects, visit www.build-laccd.org.

Julie Hidalgo

Los Angeles Community College District Interim Director of Communications & External Relations hidalgim@email.laccd.edu

Doreen Clay

L.A. Pierce College Public Relations Manager claydj@piercecollege.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Pierce College