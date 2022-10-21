NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.0 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $4.80 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.58% and an annualized ROE of 14.94% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.89% and an annualized ROE of 16.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.53% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 15.09% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.88% and an annualized ROE of 15.90% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.0 million for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and a reduction of $218,000 for the current quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $490,000 for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
Total Assets increased $11.8 million to $429.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $30.5 million, or 14.8% on an annualized basis, to $304.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $13.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022. Total deposits increased $14.8 million, or 5.8% on an annualized basis to $356.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $6.8 million to $42.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $10.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.85 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.78% as of September 30, 2022.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "We are having another strong year in 2022. Our focus on the well-being of our clients and our employees should continue to promote our communities and enhance shareholder value. We continue to see strong loan demand in this ever-changing interest rate environment."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2022
2021
2021
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,531,435
$ 3,595,989
$ 3,709,841
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
930,052
12,185,155
14,716,427
Total cash and cash equivalents
4,461,487
15,781,144
18,426,268
Interest-earning time deposits
985,000
2,210,000
2,210,000
Securities available for sale
77,283,002
86,644,434
80,089,033
Securities held to maturity
12,072,056
11,916,667
11,926,106
Loans held for sale
494,900
538,635
1,408,000
Loans, gross
308,763,256
278,265,486
282,486,114
Allowance for loan losses
(4,024,366)
(3,998,392)
(4,013,967)
Loans, net
304,738,890
274,267,094
278,472,147
Accrued interest receivable
1,742,598
1,489,036
1,561,054
Premises and equipment
7,211,971
6,937,418
6,806,146
FHLB Stock
2,101,600
2,426,500
2,426,500
Investment in limited partnerships
1,303,334
1,528,334
1,603,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
11,554,663
11,331,941
10,265,336
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets
-
-
5,000
Other assets
5,484,511
2,585,660
2,191,937
Total Assets
$ 429,434,012
$ 417,656,863
$ 417,390,861
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 66,847,065
$ 56,435,410
$ 59,659,995
Interest bearing deposits
289,856,179
285,513,161
267,089,646
Borrowed funds
28,000,000
23,001,166
37,711,346
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
2,729,801
4,013,574
3,347,304
Total Liabilities
387,433,045
368,963,311
367,808,291
Stockholders' equity
42,000,967
48,693,552
49,582,570
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 429,434,012
$ 417,656,863
$ 417,390,861
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 4,456,152
$ 3,990,602
$ 4,381,819
$ 12,480,325
$ 12,248,544
Total interest expense
509,035
324,499
418,799
1,124,663
1,383,263
Net interest income
3,947,117
3,666,104
3,963,020
11,355,662
10,865,281
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,947,117
3,666,104
3,963,020
11,355,662
10,745,281
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
201,818
186,399
181,654
542,615
488,770
Interchange fees
201,646
202,532
192,486
590,520
578,232
Loan servicing fees
98,371
88,523
40,549
291,297
97,002
Net gain on sale of loans
114,804
189,597
332,411
547,282
1,565,034
Net loss on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
(2,954)
-
(2,954)
Brokerage fees
51,158
57,014
59,658
162,324
191,873
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
74,604
72,984
64,631
222,722
193,894
Other income
80,456
80,077
97,881
248,521
285,294
Total non-interest income
822,857
877,126
966,316
2,605,281
3,397,145
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,510,552
1,334,097
1,408,743
4,254,907
3,729,398
Occupancy
372,801
328,827
262,437
984,095
788,310
Data processing
371,686
360,896
350,898
1,089,502
1,019,939
Deposit insurance premiums
28,500
28,500
25,500
87,500
75,500
Professional fees
117,130
142,591
96,921
340,626
258,682
Advertising and marketing fees
83,237
38,684
64,072
179,008
159,559
Correspondent bank charges
32,669
31,310
27,977
89,721
80,241
Other expense
307,363
368,060
310,187
918,003
932,791
Total non-interest expense
2,823,938
2,632,965
2,546,735
7,943,362
7,044,420
Income before income taxes
1,946,036
1,910,266
2,382,601
6,017,581
7,098,006
Income tax expense
323,085
314,737
443,200
1,017,989
1,337,969
Net income
$ 1,622,951
$ 1,595,529
$ 1,939,401
$ 4,999,592
$ 5,760,037
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average shares outstanding - basic
1,199,885
1,199,885
1,197,861
1,199,736
1,198,323
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,199,957
1,200,059
1,198,028
1,199,924
1,200,079
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.35
$ 1.33
$ 1.62
$ 4.17
$ 4.81
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.35
$ 1.33
$ 1.62
$ 4.17
$ 4.80
Net interest margin
3.88 %
3.66 %
4.06 %
3.77 %
3.78 %
Return on average assets
1.53 %
1.52 %
1.88 %
1.58 %
1.89 %
Return on average equity
15.09 %
14.81 %
15.90 %
14.94 %
16.23 %
Efficiency ratio
59.20 %
57.95 %
51.66 %
56.90 %
49.39 %
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 3,982,194
$ 4,004,074
$ 3,987,013
$ 3,998,392
$ 3,851,897
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
15,194
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
21,604
40,072
13,103
79,111
75,191
Gross charge-offs
21,604
40,072
13,103
79,111
90,385
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
661
974
7,503
2,590
10,380
Commercial real estate
108
113
9,086
439
19,281
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
40,000
-
250
49,725
990
Consumer
23,007
17,105
23,218
52,331
101,804
Gross recoveries
63,776
18,192
40,057
105,085
132,455
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(42,172)
21,880
(26,954)
(25,974)
(42,070)
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Balance, end of period
$ 4,024,366
$ 3,982,194
$ 4,013,967
$ 4,024,366
$ 4,013,967
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
-0.06 %
0.03 %
-0.04 %
-0.01 %
-0.02 %
As of
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Non-performing assets
2022
2022
2021
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 2,683,491
$ 2,248,220
$ 2,466,772
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
525,383
475,210
360,771
Total non-performing loans
3,208,874
2,723,430
2,827,543
Real estate owned
-
-
5,000
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 3,208,874
$ 2,723,430
$ 2,832,543
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.75 %
0.66 %
0.68 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
1.04 %
0.93 %
1.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
125.41 %
146.22 %
141.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.30 %
1.37 %
1.42 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
9.78 %
10.17 %
11.88 %
Book value per share
$ 34.85
$ 34.88
$ 41.22
Common shares outstanding
1,205,135
1,205,135
1,202,985
(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized
