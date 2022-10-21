Uphold Named the Fastest-Growing Private Company In The San Francisco Bay Area In 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uphold , the digital money platform serving more than 10 million customers in more than 150 countries, has been ranked Number 1 in the prestigious The San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List of fastest-growing businesses in the SF Bay Area for 2022.



Uphold provides retail, enterprise and institutional investors with easy access to cryptocurrencies, digital assets, national currencies, precious metals and U.S. equities*.

We’re delighted to be Ranked No 1 on the Fast Track 100 List,’ said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold (PRNewsfoto/Uphold) (PRNewswire)

The San Francisco-based firm has enjoyed spectacular growth as its platform has been white-labelled by fintechs, banks and gaming companies seeking to distribute digital assets to their customers - or to use cryptocurrencies for payments. Uphold now serves an extended ecosystem of more than 30 million users.



The Uphold platform has a unique model. Linked to 26 underlying exchanges, it smart-routes orders to trading venues offering the best pricing, and also provides superior liquidity.



In a sector where trust can be scarce, Uphold is the only platform that publishes its assets and liabilities in real-time on a public website giving customers transparency and assurance that their funds are always available to withdraw.



Any asset in an Uphold Wallet can be held in one account and traded seamlessly in one step as well as spent via a debit card. This enables any asset from Bitcoin to gold to be spent at merchants worldwide or to fund cash withdrawals at ATMs.



'We're delighted to be Ranked No 1 on the Fast Track 100 List,' said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. 'The achievement reflects the fact that we now have strong and highly differentiated offerings for retail, enterprise and institutional customers.



'We expect our growth to accelerate over the next 3-5 years as more companies adopt blockchain technology now that regulators are providing greater clarity.'



The San Francisco Business Times Fast Track 100 List has been published annually for 30 years and covers the latest breaking business news and top stories coming out of the Bay Area every day. Each year, the SFB Times catalogs the fastest-growing companies serving San Francisco and releases their "Fast 100," list, showcasing the most innovative and successful offerings.

Released annually in October, the list details the most rapidly expanding enterprises that are located in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo. All eligible businesses must be headquartered in one of these areas, have had a net revenue greater than $200,000 as of 2018, and be a privately held corporation as of 2020.

About Uphold

Uphold is a global digital money platform serving over 10 million customers in more than 150 countries where consumers seek a more versatile and cost-effective home for their financial lives. Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform provides both consumers and businesses with easy access to digital and national currencies, precious metals and fractional U.S. equities. Uphold's unique trading experience - 'Anything-to-Anything' - allows customers to trade directly between asset classes, saving time and money. Uphold customers have easy access to tomorrow's financial services, today. To learn more, please visit https://uphold.com/en-gb



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927078/Uphold.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uphold