GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE General Motors Co.