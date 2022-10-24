The Iconic SLS South Beach Hotel to Honor 10th Anniversary with Celebration Featuring the Return of Taste of SLS Headlined by Wyclef Jean

Taking place on November 11th & 12th, the event will feature beats by internationally renowned DJs and a sampling of world-renowned culinary experiences by SLS

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS South Beach will proudly celebrate 10 years as Miami Beach's ultimate hospitality, culinary and entertainment destination on November 11th & 12th, 2022. Festivities will comprise of a sampling of SLS' much-loved culinary experiences on Friday, November 11th with the return of Taste of SLS, followed by a spectacular 10-Year Anniversary Party hosted at the hotel's Hyde Beach featuring a live performance under the stars by multi-Grammy winner and international superstar Wyclef Jean. On Saturday, November 12th, the celebration will continue with AfterTaste, an all-day pool party at Hyde Beach.

The ticketed events will bring the very best of the international culinary experiences by SLS to the heart of Miami Beach, showcasing bespoke cocktails and exquisite cuisine by SLS South Beach's award-winning restaurants Katsuya and The Bazaar by José Andrés, as well as food demonstrations and pop-ups by the SLS brand's Fi'lia, Cleo, and Carna by Dario Cecchini – culinary concepts by Ennismore's Carte Blanched studio. The SLS South Beach 10 Year Anniversary weekend is presented by Chase Sapphire®, along with activations from Evian, LavAzza, Red Bull, Barilla, Heinz, Saint James, and Lincoln. As part of Chase Sapphire's® ongoing relationship with Ennismore hotels, Chase Sapphire cardmembers who purchase tickets will receive elevated onsite benefits.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of SLS at Ennismore states, "Over the past 10 years, we have established SLS as the home of the extraordinary experience in Miami. We're thrilled to recognize this decade of excellence by celebrating with Taste of SLS, a decadent night featuring the amazing culinary concepts that SLS has become known for globally."

Simon Sorpresi, Ennismore Area Vice President added, "SLS South Beach will continue to offer an alternative concept of luxury that revels in a modern spirit that is both refined and fun-filled for years to come. We are truly excited to ring in 10 years with two spectacular events in November and we hope you'll join us celebrating with two unforgettable evenings."

The SLS South Beach 10 Year Anniversary Celebration kicks off Friday, November 11th, at 8pm with Taste of SLS, inviting guests to an immersive experience to sample the very best of the international culinary concepts of SLS in one glamorous location, with music by DJ Danny Stern. Following Taste of SLS, the SLS South Beach 10-Year Anniversary Party will begin at 10pm with a performance by multi-Grammy winner and international superstar Wyclef Jean. Taste of SLS tickets include entry for the show, but dedicated Anniversary Party tickets are also available.

On Saturday, November 12th, starting at 12pm, SLS South Beach will close out the celebratory weekend with AfterTaste, an all-new concept that will showcase Hyde Beach, home to South Florida's most well-known pool party, along with sets by internationally known DJ Vice and a selection of culinary pop-ups from SLS' famed global concepts, poolside.

SLS South Beach is a modern-day playground and place of enchantment, elegance, and delight centered around an expertly woven collection of experiences, world-class dining, and immaculate service. Boasting décor by creative icon Phillipe Starck and penthouse suites by Lenny Kravitz (Kravitz Design), SLS South Beach opened June 2012 inside a 1939 Art Deco masterpiece designed by famed architect L. Murray Dixon. Over the ensuing decade, SLS South Beach has become the go-to destination for a new generation of discerning pleasure seekers who feel a sense of excitement and energy the minute they step through the door. Since its grand opening in 2012, SLS South Beach has issued 157,235 room keys, and 68,435 bottles of champagne have been sprayed at Hyde Beach. SLS South Beach looks forward to another decade of decadent, sun-splashed fun.

Early-bird tickets for Taste of SLS South Beach start at $100 with VIP Cabana Packages available upon request. Tickets for Friday evening's 10-Year Anniversary Celebration are available starting at $50 with VIP Table Packages starting at $1,000, with access to the Anniversary Party from 10pm onward. Saturday's AfterTaste tickets start at $50 with table reservations strongly recommended. In addition to individual event tickets, weekend ticket packages will be available allowing access to the entire weekend of festivities; for more information contact Hyde.SouthBeach@SLSHotels.com.

Tickets may be purchased at TASTEofSLS.com . Book early; prices go up as the date approaches.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. SLS currently has eight properties across Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai and Buenos Aires, with upcoming openings in Scottsdale, Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and Punta del Este, Uruguay. SLSHotels.com

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

