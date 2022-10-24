New American Funding is its Industry’s Leader in Diversity

Mortgage Bankers Association recognizes lender with the 2022 DEI Residential Leadership Award

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a big deal to be honored by the Mortgage Bankers Association with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award. New American Funding is now a two-time recipient. This award recognizes lenders that show DEI leadership internally and through market outreach efforts. The company's founders accepted the 2022 award at the association's DEI Awards Presentation on Oct. 23.

Nearly 20 years ago, Patty Arvielo and husband Rick founded New American Funding on the principle of helping underserved communities achieve their dreams of homeownership. The commitment intensified, with the company launching an internal diversity and inclusion initiative in 2015. In 2022, the company's "Included" initiative is stronger than ever, and even more nationally recognized.

Included represents the company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, unifying its community lending programs and its internal initiatives. It creates and sustains equity for employees and minorities, especially those in the Hispanic or Black communities.

The Included initiative has the full support of the company through the time, energy, effort, expertise, and skill of the company's diverse workforce, a substantial financial commitment to increase lending to minority communities, and a concerted effort across the entire company to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring, among its workforce, and throughout the culture.

"This is one of the most meaningful awards our company could win," said Patty Arvielo. "We've worked hard to create a culture of understanding and acceptance, as well as lending programs to help members of underserved communities. Included is the culmination of those initiatives, and represents the future of our company. This recognition by our industry and peers is proof that our efforts are making a difference."

New American Funding previously received this honor in 2017.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 238,000+ loans for approximately $63.2 billion and over 150 nationwide locations. The company is #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America eight times. It also offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

