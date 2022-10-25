DNALabs provides health and wellness to the everyday consumer

BOCA RATON, Fla. and TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic testing solutions company, DNALabs is excited to announce that their first public stock offering has been qualified by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This stock offering under Regulation A of the JOBS Act (also known as a Mini IPO), allows anyone in the general public to invest in DNALabs.

Photo: DNALabs (PRNewswire)

DNALABS ANNOUNCES FIRST PUBLIC STOCK OFFERING

In 2016, Regulation A changed long-standing securities laws to allow anyone in the general public to easily invest in early-stage private companies. These investments used to only be available to the wealthy and well-connected, with very few exceptions, for decades.

Every investor dollar that we receive helps us build our company with the goal to grow quickly - but responsibly. We are building a company together with our investors and are focused on innovation and a better future for everyone. Every investor's contribution will help us scale and help our goal to become a leader in the US and Canadian markets and globally.

For as little as $ 900.00 (based on a share price of $ 9.00 per share and a minimum investment of 100 shares), any investor can join other DNALabs investors and become part of our future.

For more information on our offering, go to https://investdnalabs.com

DNALabs has been providing genetic testing solutions through healthcare practitioners as well as direct to consumers from the comfort and convenience of their homes. Founded on the belief that good health belongs to everyone, DNALabs uses DNA to determine critical and unique information to improve people's wellbeing, from how someone will interact with medicine to what nutritional and wellness needs they should be aware of and specific recommendations they can act on. With a simple cheek swab from an at-home DNA collection kit, DNALabs helps people make informed choices, whether they are a consumer taking an empowered approach to their own health, or a healthcare provider that wants to curate the best solution for their clients.

Photo: DNALabs

Available in the U.S. and Canada, DNALabs offers several products available for purchase:

MatchMyMeds ™ is a Drug Compatibility Test that looks at your DNA to determine whether certain, commonly prescribed drugs will work, and at what dose. This information enables doctors to make the best prescribing choices for you, thereby minimizing the likelihood of unwanted side effects and maximizing the odds of a successful outcome is a Drug Compatibility Test that looks at your DNA to determine whether certain, commonly prescribed drugs will work, and at what dose. This information enables doctors to make the best prescribing choices for you, thereby minimizing the likelihood of unwanted side effects and maximizing the odds of a successful outcome

LoveMyHealth ™ empowers individuals to improve their health and wellbeing by personalizing actionable nutrition, exercise and lifestyle recommendations tailored to their unique genetic makeup. empowers individuals to improve their health and wellbeing by personalizing actionable nutrition, exercise and lifestyle recommendations tailored to their unique genetic makeup.

LoveMyHealth-PRO covers the content in the standard LoveMyHealth test PLUS adds an additional 41 genetic markers selected based on their reported associations with various clinical outcomes related to diet, detoxification, heart health, hormonal health, mental wellness, obesity risk, physical fitness, and specific nutrient needs. covers the content in the standard LoveMyHealth test PLUS adds an additional 41 genetic markers selected based on their reported associations with various clinical outcomes related to diet, detoxification, heart health, hormonal health, mental wellness, obesity risk, physical fitness, and specific nutrient needs.

LoveMyHealth-PRO + Fertility Report focuses on genetic variations that influence nutritional and environmental factors that impact egg & sperm quality. focuses on genetic variations that influence nutritional and environmental factors that impact egg & sperm quality.

FeedMyGenes Diet Playbook is the leading edge of personalized nutrition. is the leading edge of personalized nutrition.

Clinical Research Studies

DNALabs is dedicated to the future of science's re-invention with a passion for developing useful, safe and easy-to-understand at-home genetic testing products. In support of this, DNALabs has been collaborating with various groups in many important studies focused on pharmacogenetics, the study of how a patient's genetic makeup influences their response to medications.

Pediatric Pharmacogenetics

DNALabs is currently working with the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto ("SickKids"), which was recently ranked as the Number 1 pediatric hospital in the world by Newsweek Magazine to assess the clinical utility of pharmacogenetics for various therapeutic categories. On May 26, 2021, the first study of this clinical research was successfully published in the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA Network Open. This assessment provided an exciting breakthrough for DNALabs. In the point-of-care cohort, 40% of children with current or planned exposure to a pharmacogenomic ("PGx") targeted drug were found to have a genotype warranting a change in treatment. In a pre-emptive cohort, it was also discovered that 80% of patients could benefit from the existence of PGx test results for future treatment decisions.

Pharmacogenetics for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD")

DNALabs is currently working with Veterans Affairs Canada's Operational Stress Injury ("OSI") Clinics to enhance personalized psychiatric care for treatment-seeking Canadian Armed Forces Veterans.

Pharmacogenetics for Stroke Prevention:

DNALabs is currently working with Sunnybrook Hospital's Regional Stroke Prevention Clinic in Toronto, to assess the impact of Pharmacogenetics in minimizing risk of recurrent stroke. The purpose of this study is to adopt a Personalized Medicine approach for better stroke prevention, by bringing drug compatibility testing to these high-risk patients in Ontario, with the ultimate goal to prevent disabling strokes, save lives, and reduce costly hospital admissions.

After a successful pilot study in a single setting at Sunnybrook Hospital, we were awarded a second grant to expand the project to additional hospitals and stroke clinics across Canada.

ABOUT DNALABS

DNALabs is committed to providing genetic testing solutions to help everyone learn more about themselves. Our DNA holds critical and unique information about us, including how we interact with medicine. With a simple cheek swab, healthcare practitioners can now personalize treatment options that are best suited for each of us. DNALabs provides easy-to-use genetic tests that are us. To learn more: https://dnalabs.ca/

Connect with us: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Youtube

Media Contacts:

For more information, images, or for interviews, please contact

Moni Lustig - moni@dnalabs.ca

Ioan Szabo-Kovari - ioan@dnalabs.ca

Elana Lustig - elana@dnalabs.ca

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DNALabs Corp.