Express Scripts Announces Strategic Partnership with Centene to Unlock Greater Prescription Drug Savings

Express Scripts to manage pharmacy benefits for approximately 20 million Centene members

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits management business of Cigna Corporation's (NYSE: CI) Evernorth, announced a new strategic collaboration with Centene (NYSE: CNC) to make prescription medications more accessible and affordable for customers.

"We're proud to partner with Centene to deliver greater prescription drug affordability and access for their customers," said Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts. "This further demonstrates the value of our growth strategy, our long track record as a partner of choice to government-sponsored plans, and the opportunity we have to further extend our services to more and more Americans. We look forward to working with Centene to create innovative health services that help people live healthier lives and unlock meaningful savings for those we serve."

Beginning in January 2024, Express Scripts will manage pharmacy benefits for approximately 20 million Centene members. In addition to greater savings on prescription drugs, Centene customers will also have access to Express Scripts' extensive national network of retail pharmacies. Centene selected Express Scripts to administer pharmacy benefits after a competitive bidding process.

To unlock additional prescription drug savings and better health outcomes for customers served by both organizations, Express Scripts and Centene will work together to enhance early detection of health episodes, close gaps in care, and drive improved clinical outcomes.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com .

