Snellman Chooses Infor Cloud ERP System

Finnish food group to adopt Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to support future growth and new business operations

HELSINKI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Snellman, the Finnish and Swedish ready-made food and meat processor, will implement Infor's cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its future growth and new business development. Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, a true multi-tenant cloud system, will help simplify Snellman's IT environment and improves the use of in-house resources.

The advantages of the new CloudSuite system include automated version updates, secure maintenance and scalability of the cloud environment, as well as, in accordance with composable ERP thinking, the ease and straightforward ability to add modular extensions as needed.

It was the industry-specific ERP system for the food industry and the advantages brought by a genuine multi-tenant cloud solution that helped Snellman choose to move from Infor M3 on-premises to the Infor cloud.

With the introduction of Infor CloudSuite, Snellman will also use the Infor Factory Track functionality for logistics automation and the Infor Birst BI solution that comes with the Infor OS platform for presenting and analyzing operational data.

Snellman and Infor are committed to long-term cooperation, and Infor will provide full support during the transition period before the full use of the new CloudSuite.

"We are grateful for Snellman's long-term commitment to Infor and the opportunity to support the renewal and growth of our customer's business with the world's most modern food & beverage solution and our extensive Nordic ecosystem," says Juha Levo, Infor's country director for Finland.

John Aspnäs, Snellman's IT manager, said: "We are happy to apply Infor's solution to Snellman's operations. Our goal is to have continuous service processes, and with the help of Infor, we now have a clear plan to continue moving from on-prem Infor M3 solutions to the cloud and Infor CloudSuite solution. We are very familiar with the basic features of the Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage solutions, which will be crucial for our long-term business needs. Infor is a long-term, important partner for us, and we believe they will continue to be that in the future, as well."

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is particularly well known as the choice of companies in the Finnish food industry. Other Infor customers in Finland include Paulig, Atria, Polttimo and Saarioinen.

