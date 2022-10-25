Trimble Introduces Horizontal Steering Control, Automatic Screed Width Control for Vögele Asphalt Pavers

Trimble Roadworks 2.10 Marks Important Step in Trimble's Path Toward Autonomy

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® Roadworks Paving Control Platform version 2.10 with Horizontal Steering Control for Vögele Navitronic asphalt pavers. The addition of Horizontal Steering Control and automatic screed width control for Vögele pavers is another important step forward in Trimble's path toward machine control autonomy.

Trimble Roadworks version 2.10 with Horizontal Steering Control automatically steers properly equipped Vögele asphalt pavers and controls the screed width according to a 3D design, making it Trimble's most advanced 3D paving system to date. The auto steering and screed control functionality provides higher quality and more accurate paving faster and with substantially less operator fatigue than traditional asphalt paving methods. The system also helps reduce waste and improve jobsite sustainability, making it easier to accurately estimate material quantities and use less asphalt during the paving process.

Both Trimble WorksOS Software and Trimble WorksManager Software are supported by Trimble Roadworks version 2.10 on all compatible pavers, further increasing connectivity between the field and the office and making it easy to share design files, generate productivity reports, analyze elevations and more.

"Asphalt pavers can be difficult to steer effectively, and with increased investment in infrastructure projects worldwide, the need for paving efficiency, accuracy, speed and operator job satisfaction is greater than ever," said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. "Horizontal Steering Control and screed width control makes it easier for operators to deliver a higher quality surface and get up to speed quickly and makes the job easier and less exhausting for operators. We are focused on automating tasks that make operators more efficient and on connecting stakeholders across the construction continuum, and this new version of Trimble Roadworks helps us advance both of those goals for asphalt paving contractors."

Trimble Roadworks version 2.10 offers benefits for both straight, linear paving and for radius paving according to 3D design, ensuring that pavement is placed accurately horizontally and vertically. It is ideal for projects including test tracks, interstate highways, runways, stadiums, residential subdivisions and city and county roads.

Availability

Trimble Roadworks version 2.10, including Horizontal Steering Control and automatic screed width control, is compatible with properly equipped Vögele Premium Class asphalt pavers and is now available worldwide through the SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: https://heavyindustry.trimble.com/roadworks .

