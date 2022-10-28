Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® is Named Best Medical Technology in Last 50 Years by the Galien Foundation

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre honored as the "best of the best" since 1970 during the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards

Revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology has transformed the lives of approximately 4.5 million people1 living with diabetes globally

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, named Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring technology as the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years during its Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony on Oct. 27 in New York City. The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards recognize global innovations that have had the greatest impact on society since the Galien Foundation was founded in 1970.

Award winners were chosen across five categories from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien, regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical and medical technology research, between 1970 and 2019. The FreeStyle Libre system was awarded the 2019 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Medical Technology.

"Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio has revolutionized how people live with diabetes, eliminating the need for traditional fingersticks," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "Today, approximately 4.5 million people around the world use this life-changing technology to manage their diabetes and improve health outcomes, helping them live fuller, healthier lives every day."

"The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards honor the global 'best of the best' innovations that have improved the human condition over the last 50 years," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "The companies behind these amazing innovations have a bold passion for change, which has led to the development of life-saving products."

Over the years, Abbott has received 11 Prix Galien Awards for its innovations in pharmaceuticals and medical technology, including for Humira, MitraClip™ and FreeStyle Libre.

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

For U.S. important safety information on MitraClip, visit http://abbo.tt/MitraClipG4ISI.

