Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.59 per Share

Published: Oct. 28, 2022

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2022. This is the 392nd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

