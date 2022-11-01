Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections Adds a New Parish in Louisiana to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Louisiana residents in 14 parishes can enroll in Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Louisiana is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be available to Louisiana residents in 14 parishes through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is why it is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Michael Smith, Louisiana Healthcare Connections Vice President, Product Development. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Louisiana."

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections has been serving Louisiana since 2011 and currently serves more than 550,000 across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of parishes in which Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be offered:

Ascension

Calcasieu

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. John the Baptist

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Louisiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.louisianahealthconnect.com.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

A Medicaid health plan serving the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Inc., was established in 2011 to provide the best benefits and programs possible in order to improve the overall health of the families and communities we serve. We are a healthcare company focused on identifying and removing institutional barriers to good health with sustainable solutions that reduce health disparities and create health equity. Through a family of engaged employees, dedicated providers and diverse community partners, we deliver care for the health of all. For more information, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com.

