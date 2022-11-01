Waystar Announces Integration with PointClickCare's EHR Platform

Best in KLAS cloud-based platforms unite to simplify healthcare payments for senior care providers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and ATLANTA and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announces integration with PointClickCare , a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights. The integration allows providers to manage all commercial and government payments on a single platform to increase payment accuracy, heighten staff productivity and empower providers to capture revenue faster.

Waystar's healthcare payments platform delivers powerful results for PointClickCare clients and their patients with:

Reliable, secure connection to Medicare: CMS-approved network service vendor, Waystar delivers a dependable, high-speed connection to the Medicare fiscal intermediary.

Fast, transparent claims management: Waystar's paperless, automated process improves efficiency and visibility into claim status and payment.

Advanced, insightful analytics: Waystar's reporting and analytics help identify trends and impactful actions to improve and report on performance.

"As providers face workforce shortages, compressed margins and inflationary impact, leveraging proven technology is essential to succeeding" said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "We are proud to bring advanced integration to PointClickCare clients, eliminating manual, labor-intensive tasks and giving more time to focus on what matters most, their patients and communities."

"We are excited about Waystar joining the PointClickCare Marketplace," says Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare. "It is a testament to our joint commitment to grow our ecosystem and improve the value and wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to solve their most pressing challenges."

To learn more about the new integration, visit Waystar.com or Waystar at the PointClickCare SUMMIT 2022 Booth #311.

About Waystar

Waystar delivers innovative technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The company's cloud-based platform helps healthcare providers across all care settings streamline workflows, improve financial performance and bring more transparency to the patient financial experience. Waystar solutions have been named Best in KLAS or Category Leader by KLAS Research 16 times (across multiple product categories) and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book. The Waystar platform is used by more than half a million providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans—and integrates with all major hospital information and practice management systems. On an annual basis, Waystar's AI-powered solutions process $5B in patient payments, generate $4B in out-of-pocket estimates and process claims representing approximately 40% of the U.S. patient population. For more information, visit www.waystar.com .

Contact:

Waystar@waystar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Waystar