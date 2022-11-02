BPL Supports the Immune Deficiency Foundation Research Grant Program for Second Year in a Row

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies with US Offices in Durham, NC, announced today its support of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) Research Grant Program for the second year in a row.

The IDF Research Grant Program is designed to encourage and support patient-oriented research on primary immunodeficiencies (PI), including well-defined research projects with a specified benefit for improving the treatment, health, management, or diagnosis of people with primary immunodeficiencies

"We're excited to support IDF's grant program again this year," said Eric Wolford, PharmD, Vice President of the Global Medical group for BPL. "Helping PI patients live healthier, happier lives is a goal we share with IDF, and we are pleased to reflect this ongoing commitment with another year of support for this research grant."

According to Tracy Shaw, Chair of IDF's Board of Trustees, "This partnership represents our combined commitment to support studies that contribute to the body of medical knowledge in PI. The research funded through this program will advance IDF's mission to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of persons with primary immunodeficiencies."

Primary immunodeficiencies are a group of more than 450 rare, chronic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly. Because one of the most critical functions of the normal immune system is to protect against infection, patients with PI commonly have an increased vulnerability to recurrent and sometimes severe and debilitating infections.

For more information about the IDF Research Grant Program, contact Christopher Scalchunes at cscalchunes@primaryimmune.org .

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with over 60 years heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. BPL is headquartered in Elstree, United Kingdom, where its manufacturing operations are located. BPL USA Inc.'s offices are located in Durham, North Carolina. BPL is dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that it continues to serve all its stakeholders effectively. As of September 1, 2022, BPL became part of the Kedrion group of companies, a portfolio company of the global private equity firm, Permira. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com/.

About Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF)

The Immune Deficiency Foundation improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research. Individuals affected by PI often find it difficult to receive proper diagnosis, treatment, and specialized healthcare. IDF estimates that the average length of time between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is between nine and 15 years. Patients also experience difficulties financing their healthcare, finding educational materials, and/or locating others with whom to share their experiences. IDF helps individuals overcome these difficulties. Tens of thousands of individuals and families affected by PI depend on IDF for advocacy, education, and empowerment.

IDF provides accurate and timely information for patients and families living with PI and offers valuable resources. IDF…

Helps the patient and medical community gain a broader understanding of PI through education and outreach efforts.

Promotes, participates in, and conducts research that has helped characterize PI and given patients and physicians substantially improved treatment options.

Addresses patient needs through public policy programs by focusing on issues such as insurance reimbursement, patient confidentiality, ensuring the safety and availability of immunoglobulin therapy, and maintaining and enhancing patient access to treatment options.

Offers patients and healthcare professionals educational materials and specialized programming free of charge. This is possible because of the generosity of the donors and sponsors who make unrestricted gifts to IDF.

Learn more at www.primaryimmune.org .

