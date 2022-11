Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.

Date:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time:

1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:

No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2023 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 16, 2022, through 4:00 PM (PT) November 23, 2022. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-835-5808 (International callers: 203-369-3353). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

