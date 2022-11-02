Maria Sharapova on Motherhood and the Role Beauty Plays In Her Life

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty October Digital Cover Star is World No. 1 tennis pro and model, Maria Sharapova whom became a first-time mother on July 1st with the birth of her baby boy, Theodore. The pregnancy was, for the most part, something she kept rather close, announcing the arrival with fiancé Alexander Gilkes on Instagram a few days after the fact, but something she says she had "dreamed about" forever.

NewBeauty October Digital Cover Star Maria Sharapova. Photo: Court Supremes, a Photo Project by Radka Leitmeritz and Porsche. (PRNewswire)

Speaking to NewBeauty, Sharapova reveals advice she would like to pass on to her son and how her beauty affected her tennis career.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice. I've tried to carry that with me; I've tried to never pretend to be someone that I'm not. I think authenticity—particularly in today's society where we are bombarded by so many influences—is key. All these different influences, good and bad, can very quickly make you want to try to be something you're not. It's important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say. And continue to be curious. I think that's so important in life. Never be the smartest one in the room, always give yourself room to grow. Those two things are the biggest."

During the interview, the five-time Major winner was asked about the role her beauty played in her career. She stated that she had her own fixed routines for skin care that she used even today.

"I spent so much time outdoors. I started training in Florida when I was only six and I was constantly under the sun. From the first day that my mom and I got there, she was so adamant about making sure that I applied SPF and that I reapplied it. I always made time for moments of wellness in my career. It was always a very big part of it."

Sharapova touched upon her life changed since becoming a mother for the first time and explained how quickly this year passed for her. While Sharapova is no stranger to hectic schedules as tennis players pretty much operate daily in such conditions. "My routine is mostly praying, "Please make this nap good, so I can have a really good morning!"

Credits:

Court Supremes, a Photo Project by Radka Leitmeritz and Porsche

Written by: Liz Ritter

NewBeauty's Fall 2022 Issue is on newsstands nationwide. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

