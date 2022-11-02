Sightly Joins Brand Safety Institute, Names Greg Garunov to Advisory Board

Partnership will further the company's role in helping shape the industry's future

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightly , a leading marketing technology and media services company, today announced it has joined the Brand Safety Institute (BSI), the foremost industry group focused on brand safety for digital marketing and advertising.

Long recognized as performance experts in YouTube, CTV, live streaming video, TikTok and other digital channels, Sightly has been brand safety-focused throughout its history, and is one of seven members of the YouTube Measurement Program certified for brand suitability and contextual targeting.

In addition, the company's groundbreaking Brand Mentality™ platform delivers the promise of real-time marketing, leveraging any brand's unique DNA to drive agile performance, brand safety and market intelligence moment by moment, no matter what happens next.

Upon joining, Sightly appointed Greg Garunov, EVP of Business and Strategic Development, to BSI's Board of Advisors. A seasoned industry player, Garunov brings many years of experience and brand safety expertise to the group, where he aims to articulate Sightly's vision for brand safety and collaborate with other leaders to educate industry colleagues and innovate solutions.

"Sightly has a unique voice in the industry thanks to our deep digital media expertise and grasp of both the market and cultural intelligence that powers our technology," said Garunov. "While risk avoidance is paramount for brand advertisers in today's complex and chaotic landscape, they also want to capitalize on the countless opportunities to align with audience values that arise every day. Sightly's partnership with BSI will allow us to work with industry leaders to spearhead the future of brand safety."

BSI is also certifying all Sightly employees and select partners through its training platform. With this commitment to brand safety education and execution across the company, Sightly will also earn BSI's Brand Safe Workforce certification.

"We are thrilled with Sightly's partnership and for Greg to join our Board of Advisors," said Neal Thurman, co-founder of BSI. "To maintain the standard for brand safety knowledge and expertise, we need the collaboration of industry colleagues who set their own high standards when it comes to tackling these issues head-on. We welcome Sightly's perspective and insight as we work together to educate the industry and provide relevant thought leadership."

