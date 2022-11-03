Boclips, the world's largest educationally curated video platform, announces strategic partnership with OpenStax, addressing student demand for video-enriched content

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boclips, whose collections of curriculum-aligned videos and podcasts help education providers enhance student learning experiences worldwide, is announcing a partnership with Rice University-based OpenStax, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to education for all students by providing free, high-quality, peer-reviewed, openly licensed textbooks. With thousands of videos now pedagogically mapped to each of OpenStax's textbooks, Boclips will help OpenStax users address student demand for media-rich content, and solve industry challenges around engaging learners and licensing videos.

Boclips pedagogically maps 1000s of videos to OpenStax textbooks, helping users address student demand for rich media.

"The digital transformation of the education industry has illuminated both the value and the demand for video-based learning experiences," said David Bainbridge, Founder and CEO of Boclips. "With that comes a responsibility on the part of education providers to deliver high-quality, curriculum-aligned media resources. As stakeholders rethink how education should look today, it's crucial they hear the student calls for modernization and flexible modes of learning."

As video consumption habits and expectations of learners transform, the partnership between OpenStax and Boclips will enable university faculty and other education providers to remain proactive in video-enabled learning. Users will now be able to purchase licenses to video collections, mapped to a single or combination of 55 OpenStax titles, directly from Boclips. Internationally recognized media organizations supporting this initiative include PBS, TED-Ed, TED Talks, Crash Course, NASA Godard, and Bloomberg.

"At OpenStax, our mission is to transform learning so education works for every student," said Daniel Williamson, Managing Director of OpenStax. "Through our growing network of allies, instructors and students are provided with expanded access to a variety of learning technology options to use alongside our high-quality, openly licensed textbooks. We welcome Boclips to our ecosystem of allies and look forward to all the ways they will work toward increasing educational equity and elevating the learning experience for millions of students worldwide."

To learn more about Boclips' partnership with OpenStax, register for the November 15 webinar at www.boclips.com/openstax .

About OpenStax

OpenStax is a nonprofit educational initiative out of Rice University with a mission to improve educational access and learning for everyone. Through partnerships with philanthropic foundations and alliances with educational resource companies, OpenStax is breaking down the most common barriers to learning and leading the open access movement.

About Boclips

Since 2014, Boclips has partnered with publishers, edtechs, and education providers worldwide to enrich learning with curriculum-aligned media content. Boclips is the industry's trusted destination for rich media that are vetted for quality, sourced from leading creators, and curated to academic standards.

