Daikin Applied Enhances Vision and Skyline Air Handlers with IAQ-Boosting Sorbent Ventilation Technology

New upgrade saves energy costs and improves IAQ sustainably by integrating sorbent media with award-winning air-handler family

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today announced that both its Vision® and Skyline® air handlers will be enhanced with Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™) from enVerid Systems, creating the industry's first total-air-quality system that combines the benefits of sorbent media with a class-leading, semi-custom air handler. This news comes a year after Daikin Applied announced the upgraded Rebel Applied™ packaged rooftop system with SVT.

Vision and Skyline with SVT will continue to address common IAQ issues in buildings. For example, the integrated SVT system from Daikin improves IAQ by removing CO 2 , volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde, and other contaminants using sorbent filtration that captures pollutants while allowing oxygen and water to pass through freely, resulting in cleaner air. The integrated system can reduce outside ventilation by as much as 80 percent, providing greater control of humidity and comfort while trimming annual operating expenses by up to 30 percent.

"Whether a customer wants an air handler and chiller combination, or a packaged rooftop system, we're now able to bring the benefits of integrated SVT to a broad range of applications," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product marketing and applications, Daikin Applied. "This enhancement boasts several benefits as a more sustainable and efficient solution, serving as a gateway toward our energy-efficiency and net-zero-buildings goals."

Cost Savings & Reduced Carbon Emissions

The use of SVT will reduce outdoor air loads, resulting in smaller chillers, and less peak and lifecycle energy consumption, providing a more sustainable building solution that also supports electrification when paired with heat pump-driven technologies. Moderate to high outdoor air applications, including schools, spend up to 50 percent of their energy cost to condition outdoor air. By cutting outside airflow rates while maintaining building air quality, chiller plants can be downsized, with significant reductions in comprehensive energy costs. Also, SVT reduces peak cooling and heating loads, resulting in reduced carbon emissions.

A Fully Integrated Solution

Integrating SVT into the Vision and Skyline air handlers makes sizing, installation and facility design easier for new and retrofit construction. The integrated system allows engineers and building owners

to right-size the ventilation for each zone in a single, integrated air-handling unit — with one set of ducting and one mechanical space. Adding SVT for more ventilation to the same space increases IAQ or building occupancy without having to condition extra outside air in retrofit applications.

SVT adds to a growing list of IAQ-focused features available with Vision and Skyline. To learn more about Vision and Skyline and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

