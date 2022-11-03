DCI Consulting Completes Acquisition of Glenn Barlett Consulting Services

Acquisition strengthens DCI's service offerings for federal contractors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group (DCI), a Washington, D.C.-based human resources data analytics and consulting firm, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Englishtown, New Jersey-based Glenn Barlett Consulting Services (Glenn Barlett Consulting).

The acquisition further bolsters DCI's expert staff and will help deliver its wide range of service offerings while cementing the company's position as the industry leader in OFCCP compliance and HR analytics. DCI offers a wide range of services including pay equity analyses, diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) metrics, and personnel selection services. Glenn Barlett Consulting specializes in affirmative action compliance.

"Our clients are our top priority at DCI. This acquisition will help us grow as a firm while continuing to offer the highest level of service," said DCI President David Cohen. "Glenn Barlett Consulting brings decades of experience in OFCCP compliance. We are excited to welcome them to our team and look forward to providing their clients with additional resources and top-tier service."

With the acquisition, Glenn Barlett Consulting staff and clients will transition to DCI. The firms will be fully integrated, giving Glenn Barlett Consulting clients access to DCI's extensive service offerings, as well as additional advanced workplace analytics and audit support.

"DCI is a leader in the HR analytics and compliance industry. We're incredibly excited to be a part of their affirmative action and equal employment opportunity practice area," said Vicky Ungvary, Managing Partner at Glenn Barlett Consulting. "Through this acquisition, our clients will continue to receive the same level of care and attention they're used to while having access to DCI's full suite of services."

About DCI

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, DEIA metrics, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and corresponding support to clients.

About Glenn Barlett Consulting

Glenn Barlett Consulting provides a full range of affirmative action and equal employment opportunity professional services. The firm prepares affirmative action plans for numerous public and private sector employers throughout the United States.

DCI Media Contact:

news@dciconsult.com

414-448-7355

View original content:

SOURCE DCI Consulting Group, Inc.