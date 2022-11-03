EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $497.4 million .





Consolidated net income of $19.6 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $22.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.27 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $158.8 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1,498.2 million .





Consolidated net income of $119.0 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $127.7 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.51 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $492.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"During the third quarter of 2022, the EchoStar team continued to optimize operations and asset yields, delivering a solid performance," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner while also preparing for the launch of our EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite. We have capitalized on enterprise market opportunities, and I am pleased that we have increased sales of equipment, primarily developed in-house, for both the three and nine month periods ending September 30, compared to the same periods last year. We continue to seek opportunities in pursuit of our strategy of being a global connectivity and services provider."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue decreased 1.4% or $7.3 million year over year. Lower service revenue of $31.4 million , primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers, was partially offset by higher equipment sales of $24.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers. The decrease includes an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $3.8 million .





Consolidated net income decreased $10.7 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating income of $15.6 million and an unfavorable change in investments of $13.8 million . These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $10.9 million , lower net income tax expense of $6.6 million , and lower losses on foreign exchange of $3.8 million .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.1% or $28.2 million year over year.





Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,285,000, declining 61,000 from June 30, 2022 . Current capacity limitations as well as competitive pressures are impacting consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America , subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to higher economic value enterprise and government applications.





For the three months ended September 30, 2022 , approximately 60% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to consumer customers with approximately 40% attributable to enterprise customers.





Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2022 .





During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , we purchased 593,643 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.





The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite continues to progress at Maxar and is expected to be launched during the first half of 2023

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 489,565

$ 496,937

$ 1,475,512

$ 1,465,073 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,981

4,436

14,305

12,808 Corporate and Other

2,841

3,287

8,420

9,195 Total revenue

$ 497,387

$ 504,660

$ 1,498,237

$ 1,487,076

















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 177,574

$ 202,997

$ 544,284

$ 612,251 EchoStar Satellite Services

3,447

2,319

9,658

6,481 Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(22,521)

(19,974)

(62,265)

(61,940) Equity in earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated affiliates, net

319

1,630

759

2,615 Total Corporate & Other

(22,202)

(18,344)

(61,506)

(59,325) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 158,819

$ 186,972

$ 492,436

$ 559,407

















Net income (loss)

$ 19,550

$ 30,217

$ 118,968

$ 142,804 Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 61,457

$ 89,537

$ 249,374

$ 352,003

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net income (loss)

$ 19,550

$ 30,217

$ 118,968

$ 142,804 Interest income, net

(14,183)

(5,725)

(29,677)

(16,914) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

13,845

16,313

43,125

79,848 Income tax provision (benefit), net

13,195

19,748

51,367

63,047 Depreciation and amortization

110,233

120,596

347,224

368,864 Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests

2,853

3,192

8,736

6,419 EBITDA

145,493

184,341

539,743

644,068 (Gains) losses on investments, net

10,077

(3,748)

(48,071)

(112,981) Impairment of long-lived assets

—

—

711

245 Litigation Expense

—

—

—

16,800 License fee dispute - India, net of non-

controlling interests

444

(262)

—

(708) Loss on Debt Repurchase

—

—

—

1,938 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses,

net

2,805

6,641

53

10,045 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 158,819

$ 186,972

$ 492,436

$ 559,407

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 901,269

$ 535,894 Marketable investment securities

666,904

1,010,496 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

243,683

182,063 Other current assets, net

229,214

198,444 Total current assets

2,041,070

1,926,897 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,251,258

2,338,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets

147,811

149,198 Goodwill

532,570

511,086 Regulatory authorizations, net

460,084

469,766 Other intangible assets, net

16,323

13,984 Other investments, net

352,778

297,747 Other non-current assets, net

323,411

338,241 Total non-current assets

4,084,235

4,118,307 Total assets

$ 6,125,305

$ 6,045,204









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 95,019

$ 109,338 Contract liabilities

127,584

141,343 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

183,613

209,442 Total current liabilities

406,216

460,123 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,496,578

1,495,994 Deferred tax liabilities, net

434,043

403,684 Operating lease liabilities

133,197

134,897 Other non-current liabilities

119,719

136,426 Total non-current liabilities

2,183,537

2,171,001 Total liabilities

2,589,753

2,631,124









Commitments and contingencies









ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 58,604,927 shares issued and 35,291,616 shares

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued

and 38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

59

58 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,361,219

3,345,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(180,339)

(212,102) Accumulated earnings (losses)

784,170

656,466 Treasury shares, at cost

(525,824)

(436,521) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,439,333

3,353,827 Non-controlling interests

96,219

60,253 Total stockholders' equity

3,535,552

3,414,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,125,305

$ 6,045,204

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,



2022

2021 2022

2021















Revenue:













Services and other revenue

$ 401,382

$ 432,739 $ 1,234,890

$ 1,294,355 Equipment revenue

96,005

71,921 263,347

192,721 Total revenue

497,387

504,660 1,498,237

1,487,076 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

145,189

138,179 430,553

410,515 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization)

74,329

62,328 213,497

161,982 Selling, general and administrative expenses

111,421

112,986 342,682

341,143 Research and development expenses

9,181

7,974 25,562

22,960 Depreciation and amortization

110,233

120,596 347,224

368,864 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

— 711

245 Total costs and expenses

450,353

442,063 1,360,229

1,305,709 Operating income (loss)

47,034

62,597 138,008

181,367 Other income (expense):













Interest income, net

14,183

5,725 29,677

16,914 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(13,845)

(16,313) (43,125)

(79,848) Gains (losses) on investments, net

(10,077)

3,748 48,071

112,981 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(1,426)

74 (4,441)

(2,596) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

(2,805)

(6,641) (53)

(10,045) Other, net

(319)

775 2,198

(12,922) Total other income (expense), net

(14,289)

(12,632) 32,327

24,484 Income (loss) before income taxes

32,745

49,965 170,335

205,851 Income tax benefit (provision), net

(13,195)

(19,748) (51,367)

(63,047) Net income (loss)

19,550

30,217 118,968

142,804 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling

interests

2,853

3,192 8,736

6,419 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation

common stock

$ 22,403

$ 33,409 $ 127,704

$ 149,223















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common

stock:













Basic

$ 0.27

$ 0.38 $ 1.51

$ 1.64 Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.38 $ 1.51

$ 1.64

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)





For the nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 118,968

$ 142,804 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided

by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

347,224

368,864 Impairment of long-lived assets

711

245 Losses (gains) on investments, net

(48,071)

(112,981) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

4,441

2,596 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

53

10,045 Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

28,901

45,950 Stock-based compensation

8,401

5,913 Amortization of debt issuance costs

583

2,192 Other, net

35,609

16,691 Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(63,563)

(20,894) Other current assets, net

(26,402)

(7,841) Trade accounts payable

657

(15,386) Contract liabilities

(13,759)

30,066 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(27,004)

(103,457) Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(23,432)

63,055 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

343,317

427,862









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(540,447)

(1,452,982) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

917,077

2,099,815 Expenditures for property and equipment

(249,374)

(352,003) Expenditures for externally marketed software

(16,926)

(25,634) India JV formation

(7,892)

— Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate

2,000

— Sale of unconsolidated affiliate

7,500

— Purchase of other investments

—

(50,000) Sales of other investments

3,070

10,951 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

115,008

230,147









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

—

(901,818) Payment of finance lease obligations

(114)

(578) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(2,422)

(1,800) Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan

7,173

7,288 Treasury share repurchase

(89,303)

(229,383) Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

—

9,880 Other, net

—

(966) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(84,666)

(1,117,377)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(3,123)

(3,114) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

370,536

(462,482) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of

period

536,874

896,812 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 907,410

$ 434,330

