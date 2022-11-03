Statement: Stop-drive

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC urgently warns U.S.-market owners or custodians of model-year 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, and Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans who have not yet addressed Takata driver-side air-bag recalls to immediately stop driving their vehicles.

FCA is voluntarily undertaking this campaign, which affects approximately 276,000 vehicles.

Owners or custodians of these vehicles will be contacted directly, advised to stop driving their vehicles and urged to obtain the necessary service, which continues to be available free of charge at any certified FCA-brand dealer. FCA – the first automaker to migrate from Takata to an alternate source of replacement parts – has sufficient inventory of new air bags to meet demand.

The longer these particular vehicles remain unrepaired, the greater the risk of an air-bag rupture, in event of a crash. Free replacement driver-side air bags have been available for this population since 2015.

FCA is and has been engaged in aggressive outreach to encourage vehicle owners and custodians affected by Takata recalls to obtain service. To date, through various initiatives, the company has generated nearly 210 million standard and first-class letters, courier deliveries, e-mails, text messages, while also making phone calls and home visits.

Many owners say they don't have time to obtain the remedy. However, the repair procedure takes well under one hour.

Air bags of the variety subject to this recall are no longer used in FCA vehicle production.

Customers who are unaware of their vehicles' recall status are urged to call 833-585-0144. They may also check their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) at mopar.com/recalls, checktoprotect.org or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

FCA extends its sympathies to the families and friends of those affected by these incidents.

SOURCE FCA US LLC