Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsFoto/Stellus Capital Investment Corp)
(PRNewsFoto/Stellus Capital Investment Corp)(PRNewswire)

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $872 million at fair value and maintained asset quality. Our portfolio company performance remains stable. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 140 basis points from the end of the second quarter. In October, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional dividend of $0.06 in the aggregate for the fourth quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the fourth quarter."


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$7.19

$0.37


$18.88

$0.97

Core net investment income (1)


6.90

0.35


18.27

0.94

Net realized gains on investments


1.55

0.08


4.66

0.24

Net realized loss on foreign currency


-

-


(0.01)

-

Total realized income (2) 


8.74

0.45


23.53

1.20

Distributions


(6.64)

(0.34)


(18.75)

(0.96)

Net unrealized depreciation on investments


(4.80)

(0.25)


(12.81)

(0.66)

Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation


(0.02)

-


(0.05)

-

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries


0.03

-


(0.15)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$3.96

0.20


$10.51

0.54

Weighted average shares outstanding



19,545,935



19,535,708







(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.                         



(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)










As of


As of




September 30,


December 31,




2022


2021

Investments at fair value



$871.70


$772.9

Total assets



$889.10


$821.3

Net assets



$277.20


$285.1

Shares outstanding



19,545,935


19,517,595

Net asset value per share



$14.18


$14.61









Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,




2022


2022

New investments



$56.9


$181.0

Repayments of investments



(34.2)


(74.4)

Net activity



$22.7


$106.6










As of


As of




September 30,


December 31,




2022


2021

Number of portfolio company investments



89


73

Number of debt investments



74


58







Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)






Cash



9.2 %


7.4 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization



0.5 %


0.4 %

Total



9.8 %


8.0 %







Weighted average yield on total investments (4)






Cash



8.7 %


6.9 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization



0.4 %


0.4 %

Total



9.2 %


7.5 %







(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.



(4)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $20.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $13.0 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.8 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.6 and $1.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and $1.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.21 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net  of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.35 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($4.8) million and $2.1 million, respectively and the Company had realized gains of $1.6 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.0 million and $12.8 million, or $0.20 and $0.66 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.0 million and $177.3 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.58 per share ($6.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New and Add-on Investments







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment
Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

July 1, 2022

Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC

Branded haircare platform

$100,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

July 5, 2022

Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC

Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized

$13,863,087

Last out term loan




filtration pumps, and custom castings

$743,770

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

July 15, 2022

Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$1,000,000

First lien term loan





$53,107

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

July 20, 2022

SIB Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$2,321,678

First lien term loan

Add-On Investment

July 28, 2022

USASF Blocker IV LLC

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

July 29, 2022

Curion Holdings, LLC

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$13,060,001

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$739,999

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 2, 2022

Inoapps Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$43,956

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 5, 2022

Credit Connection, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$54,384

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 8, 2022

International Designs Holdings LLC

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

August 11, 2022

Archer Systems, LLC

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative

$1,000,000

First lien term loan




solutions

$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

August 26, 2022

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end IT solutions provider

$10,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$286,065

Equity investment

New Investment

August 31, 2022

Pearl Media Holdings, LLC

Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising

$10,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment

Add-On Investment

September 1, 2022

Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l.

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

September 2, 2022

MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$100,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

September 28, 2022

HV GS Acquisition, LP

Existing portfolio company

$89,439

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

September 30, 2022

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP

Existing portfolio company

$1,093

Equity investment

Full Repayments and Realizations








Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

July 15, 2022

ASC Communications, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$8,250,000


First lien term loan

Full Realization




$1,750,487

$1,750,487

Equity investment

Full Repayment

July 15, 2022

International Designs Group LLC

Existing portfolio company

$99,750


First lien term loan





$20,000


Revolver

Full Repayment

August 18, 2022

TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$9,543,742


First lien term loan

Full Realization

September 16, 2022

PCS Software Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$437,920

$49,608

Equity investment

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment
Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

October 12, 2022

NINJIO, LLC

Cybersecurity awareness and training platform

$5,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$313,253

Equity investment








Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Realization

October 17, 2022

EC Defense Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$1,159,638

$950,000

Equity investment

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of November 3, 2022 was $206.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On August 12, 2022, the Company contributed $9.5 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed all of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of November 3, 2022 was $306.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:













Ex-Dividend


Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Date


Share

10/04/2022


10/28/2022


10/31/2022


11/15/2022


$

0.0933

10/04/2022


11/29/2022


11/30/2022


12/15/2022


$

0.0933

10/04/2022


12/15/2022


12/16/2022


12/29/2022


$

0.0933

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:













Ex-Dividend


Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Date


Share

10/04/2022


10/28/2022


10/31/2022


11/15/2022


$

0.02

10/04/2022


11/29/2022


11/30/2022


12/15/2022


$

0.02

10/04/2022


12/15/2022


12/16/2022


12/29/2022


$

0.02

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Central Daylight Time.  The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062.  Use passcode 225613.  Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 12, 2022 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 46954. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES











September 30, 







2022


December 31, 




(unaudited)


2021


ASSETS








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$899,059,872 and $785,005,957, respectively)


$

871,733,280


$

772,873,326


Cash and cash equivalents



12,419,743



44,174,856


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



562,133



536,105


Interest receivable



3,852,386



2,944,599


Other receivables



60,495



54,752


Deferred tax asset





151,278


Related party receivable



19,034




Deferred offering costs



241,997



14,888


Prepaid expenses



219,079



512,214


Total Assets


$

889,108,147


$

821,262,018


LIABILITIES








Notes payable


$

98,437,095


$

98,102,973


Credit Facility payable



197,371,231



175,451,116


SBA-guaranteed debentures



300,157,597



244,615,903


Dividends payable



2,214,557



1,171,059


Management fees payable



7,032,721



3,454,225


Income incentive fees payable



1,909,651



1,749,130


Capital gains incentive fees payable



1,715,602



3,388,151


Interest payable



885,348



3,693,662


Unearned revenue



344,555



529,726


Administrative services payable



376,887



386,368


Income tax payable



1,086,338



3,269,514


Other accrued expenses and liabilities



398,581



338,958


Total Liabilities


$

611,930,163


$

536,150,785


Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)








Net Assets


$

277,177,984


$

285,111,233


NET ASSETS








Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares 
authorized; 19,545,935 and 19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

19,546


$

19,518


Paid-in capital



274,864,296



274,559,121


Accumulated undistributed surplus



2,294,142



10,532,594


Net Assets


$

277,177,984


$

285,111,233


Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

889,108,147


$

821,262,018


Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.18


$

14.61



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

















For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


For the nine months ended




September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 


September 30, 




2022


2021


2022


2021


INVESTMENT INCOME














Interest income


$

19,617,468


$

16,460,579


$

50,392,437


$

44,819,754


Other income



524,799



568,764



1,353,279



1,301,827


Total Investment Income


$

20,142,267


$

17,029,343


$

51,745,716


$

46,121,581


OPERATING EXPENSES














Management fees


$

3,827,669


$

3,473,041


$

11,025,435


$

9,715,381


Valuation fees



145,865



141,012



315,482



289,447


Administrative services expenses



447,381



437,804



1,388,602



1,354,295


Income incentive fees



1,635,641



1,451,752



1,635,641



1,507,651


Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees



(646,757)



1,742,904



(1,672,549)



1,840,572


Professional fees



315,809



267,332



845,275



772,509


Directors' fees



83,500



74,500



254,500



240,500


Insurance expense



127,274



120,119



377,671



356,439


Interest expense and other fees



6,448,280



4,854,388



16,864,255



13,869,834


Income tax expense



361,115



192,612



1,066,768



718,869


Other general and administrative expenses



207,170



209,779



766,562



796,338


Total Operating Expenses


$

12,952,947


$

12,965,243


$

32,867,642


$

31,461,835


Net Investment Income


$

7,189,320


$

4,064,100


$

18,878,074


$

14,659,746


Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


$

1,553,450


$

7,921,322


$

4,658,817


$

6,601,885


Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(676)





(8,026)




Loss on debt extinguishment









(539,250)


Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(4,798,980)



2,080,603



(12,810,173)



3,868,463


Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency
translations



(18,120)





(53,874)




Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation
(appreciation) on investments



30,535



(606,377)



(151,278)



(586,460)


Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments





(681,027)





(681,027)


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



3,955,529



12,778,621



10,513,540



23,323,357


Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted


$

0.37


$

0.21


$

0.97


$

0.75


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per
Share—basic and diluted


$

0.20


$

0.66


$

0.54


$

1.20


Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
—basic and diluted



19,545,935



19,486,003



19,535,708



19,486,003


Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted


$

0.34


$

0.58


$

0.96


$

1.08



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)


















Common Stock





Accumulated 






Number 


Par 


Paid-in 


undistributed 






of shares


value


capital


surplus (deficit)


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2020


19,486,003


$

19,486


$

276,026,667


$

(2,685,504)


$

273,360,649

Net investment income








5,060,631



5,060,631

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








462,228



462,228

Loss on debt extinguishment











(539,250)



(539,250)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








121,983



121,983

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments








(167,804)



(167,804)

Distributions from net investment income








(4,869,552)



(4,869,552)

Balances at March 31, 2021


19,486,003


$

19,486


$

276,026,667


$

(2,617,268)


$

273,428,885

Net investment income








5,535,015



5,535,015

Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(1,781,665)



(1,781,665)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








1,665,877



1,665,877

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments








187,721



187,721

Distributions from net investment income








(4,869,552)



(4,869,552)

Balances at June 30, 2021


19,486,003


$

19,486


$

276,026,667


$

(1,879,872)


$

274,166,281

Net investment income








4,064,100



4,064,100

Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








7,921,322



7,921,322

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








2,080,603



2,080,603

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments








(606,377)



(606,377)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments








(681,027)



(681,027)

Distributions from net investment income








(11,299,933)



(11,299,933)

Balances at September 30, 2021


19,486,003


$

19,486


$

276,026,667


$

(401,184)


$

275,644,969
















Balances at December 31, 2021


19,517,595


$

19,518


$

274,559,121


$

10,532,594


$

285,111,233

Net investment income








5,514,183



5,514,183

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








3,458,090



3,458,090

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation








(7,350)



(7,350)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(3,721,602)



(3,721,602)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments








(21,157)



(21,157)

Distributions from net investment income








(5,464,666)



(5,464,666)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs


14,924



15



167,655





167,670

Balances at March 31, 2022


19,532,519


$

19,533


$

274,726,776


$

10,290,092


$

285,036,401

Net investment income








6,174,571



6,174,571

Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(352,723)



(352,723)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(4,289,591)



(4,289,591)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(35,754)



(35,754)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments








(160,656)



(160,656)

Distributions from net investment income








(6,643,663)



(6,643,663)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs


13,416



13



137,520





137,533

Balances at June 30, 2022


19,545,935


$

19,546


$

274,864,296


$

4,982,276


$

279,866,118

Net investment income








7,189,320



7,189,320

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








1,553,450



1,553,450

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation








(676)



(676)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(4,798,980)



(4,798,980)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(18,120)



(18,120)

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments








30,535



30,535

Distributions from net investment income








(6,643,663)



(6,643,663)

Balances at September 30, 2022


19,545,935


$

19,546


$

274,864,296


$

2,294,142


$

277,177,984


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)











For the 


For the 




nine months ended


nine months ended




September 30, 


September 30, 




2022


2021


Cash flows from operating activities








Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

10,513,540


$

23,323,357


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:








Purchases of investments



(180,956,810)



(243,298,147)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



74,385,466



123,617,259


Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



12,810,173



(3,868,463)


Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



28,405




Increase in investments due to PIK



(1,010,061)



(607,393)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,839,720)



(1,747,423)


Deferred tax provision



151,278



586,460


Amortization of loan structure fees



420,356



390,298


Amortization of deferred financing costs



334,122



346,123


Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



905,294



801,259


Net realized gain on investments



(4,658,817)



(6,595,217)


Loss on debt extinguishment





539,250


Changes in other assets and liabilities








Increase in interest receivable



(907,787)



(614,133)


Increase in other receivables



(5,743)



(110,000)


Increase in related party receivable



(19,034)




Increase in prepaid expenses



293,135



300,867


Increase in management fees payable



3,578,496



2,426,198


Increase in income incentive fees payable



160,521



948,489


(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(1,672,549)



1,840,572


(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(9,481)



371,745


Decrease in interest payable



(2,808,314)



(1,406,381)


Decrease (increase) in unearned revenue



(185,171)



7,847


(Decrease) increase in income tax payable



(2,183,176)



511,851


Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



59,623



140,302


Net Cash Used In Operating Activities


$

(92,616,254)


$

(102,095,280)


Cash flows from Financing Activities








Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

420,004


$


Sales load for commons stock issued



(5,957)




Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(335,953)




Stockholder distributions paid



(17,708,494)



(13,636,301)


Repayment of Notes





(48,875,000)


Proceeds from issuance of Notes





100,000,000


Financing costs paid on Notes





(2,237,835)


Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



56,000,000



73,500,000


Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



(1,363,600)



(3,139,725)


Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(193,659)



(39,843)


Borrowings under Credit Facility



121,608,702



191,200,000


Repayments of Credit Facility



(97,559,902)



(175,400,000)


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


$

60,861,141


$

121,371,296


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

(31,755,113)


$

19,276,016


Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period



44,174,856



18,477,602


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

12,419,743


$

37,753,618


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities








Cash paid for interest expense


$

18,012,797


$

13,733,216


Income and excise tax paid



3,249,944



870,000


Increase in dividends payable



1,043,498



7,402,736


Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs



227,109



(90,000)


Gain on conversion of equity investment





6,668



Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)










Quarter


Quarter




ended


ended




September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021

Net investment income



$7,189,320


$4,064,100

Capital gains incentive fee



(646,757)


1,742,904

Income tax expense



361,115


192,612

Core net investment income



$6,903,678


$5,999,616







Per share amounts:






Net investment income per share



$0.37


$0.21

Core net investment income per share



$0.35


$0.31








Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)










Quarter


Quarter




ended


ended




September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021

Net investment income



$7,189,320


$4,064,100

Net realized gain on investments



1,553,450


7,921,322

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



(676)


Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments




(681,027)

Total Realized Net Investment Income



$8,742,094


$11,304,395







Per share amounts:






Net investment income per share



$0.37


$0.21

Realized net investment income per share



$0.45


$0.58







