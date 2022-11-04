Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared November 2, 2022, and are payable December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022. It is the 372nd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 153rd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-declares-quarterly-dividends-301668511.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.