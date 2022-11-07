AUXLY TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that it will report earnings results for its third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The teleconference details are listed below:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383

Audio Webcast URL:

https://app.webinar.net/BobWPaRQpak

A replay of the teleconference will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

