Earn Interest on Digital Assets with BlockFi Yield for Accredited Investors in the U.S.

BlockFi's U.S. clients verified as accredited investors will receive access to BlockFi Yield, a interest-bearing digital asset account by the end of 2022.

Jersey City, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a global digital asset financial services company, announced today that U.S. clients verified as accredited investors will be able to earn interest on digital assets with BlockFi Yield. This opportunity will first be available in beta to certain U.S. BlockFi clients by the end of 2022, and to all U.S. clients at the start of 2023.

U.S. clients verified as accredited investors interested in earning interest on digital assets will benefit from compelling aspects of the BlockFi platform, including:

Competitive interest rates on digital assets

Access to 15 digital assets

Ability to trade and earn interest on digital assets at the same time

No minimum investment

"As we continue to diligently work towards registration with the SEC for a public offering for BlockFi Yield, we are delighted to share that U.S. clients verified as accredited investors will soon be able to earn interest on digital assets at BlockFi," said Flori Marquez, Founder and COO of BlockFi. "A foundational pillar of BlockFi is to be client-centric and serve as a stabilizing industry force. We are proud to be one of the battle-tested organizations that are still serving their clients, listening to their needs and evolving as we continue to support their digital asset journey."

U.S. clients must complete an accredited investor verification request, and upon successful verification, will receive access to BlockFi's digital asset interest services. Since inception, BlockFi has paid over $600 million in interest on digital assets to our clients.

Any offers or sales of BlockFi Yield to accredited investors will be made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and will not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BlockFi Yield accounts are not transferable. This communication does not constitute a public offer to sell BlockFi Yield.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between digital assets and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $12 billion in assets and has generated tens of millions in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with a presence around the globe, continues to expand in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's citizenship, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by any government, and digital asset interest accounts are not subject to FDIC, SPIC, or other similar protections. Digital asset interest accounts are not a risk-free product and loss of principal is possible. Products and services may be limited in certain geographic areas and are subject to all applicable terms and conditions. Eligibility for particular products and services is subject to final determination by BlockFi.

For more information, please see BlockFi's Terms of Service.

BlockFi International Ltd. is licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

