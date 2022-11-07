Education Advanced, Inc. Named a 2022 Aggie 100™ Company, Honored as Fastest-Growing Company for Second Year in a Row

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. is once again among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. Education Advanced, Inc. was recognized as No. 3 with a compound annual growth rate of 123 percent, moving up from No. 30 in 2021. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

Dr. Eli Crow, Founder and CEO, Education Advanced, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award for two years in a row," said Education Advanced, Inc. founder and CEO Dr. Eli Crow, Texas A&M University Class of 2001. "It is rewarding to work with a visionary team to provide educators across the nation with unparalleled operational efficiency solutions so they can reclaim time and resources for students. This award inspires us to keep innovating and providing the best possible products and services."

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2019 to 2021 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Nov. 4, 2022. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.

"Now in its 18th year, the Aggie 100™ continues to re-set the standard for recognizing and celebrating the best of our Aggie entrepreneurs across the globe. These 100 companies and their Aggie founders and leaders have proven their determination for success, and we're excited to welcome them to the Aggie 100 family. This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we're honored to be a part of their company's story and success," said Blake Petty '98, Executive Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

A complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more educationadvanced.com.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewsfoto/Education Advanced) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Advanced