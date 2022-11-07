RETAIL STORE DECEPTIVE PRICING PRACTICES ALERT: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers of Dollar General involving deceptive pricing on store shelves. The Attorney General of Ohio recently announced that Dollar General has repeatedly overcharged customers for products on store shelves.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has also recently fined Dollar General, Walmart, Advanced Auto Parts and others tens of thousands of dollars for deceptive pricing practices.

Customers who believe they are paying the price on the shelf have, in many instances, discovered that they are being charged more at checkout. Wolf Haldenstein is committed to helping customers hurt by these sorts of practices.

If you have recently discovered that the price you paid at a Dollar General or other big box store does not match the price on the shelf, we encourage you to call us to discuss a possible claim. Please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

