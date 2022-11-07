Serial entrepreneurs Liz Hennessy and Peter Mueller move from Vancouver to Montreal hoping to embrace the Aerospace and Defence sector with innovative GPS integrity system

Serial entrepreneurs Liz Hennessy and Peter Mueller move from Vancouver to Montreal hoping to embrace the Aerospace and Defence sector with innovative GPS integrity system

New Canadian-developed technology provides high level of assurance for GPS positioning

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The GPS signals that we rely on are not as safe or reliable as most people assume. SJAWS, a Canadian-based technology company, has developed an innovative GPS monitoring system to address this growing issue.

Skysweeper.net Logo (CNW Group/Skysweeper) (PRNewswire)

"The GPS navigation signals that maritime, terrestrial and aviation industries rely on are all vulnerable to interference and manipulation", says SJAWS CEO Peter Mueller.

According to Mueller, thousands of 'spoofing' and 'jamming' incidents occur every year, including examples involving US Navy vessels and commercial aircraft. "Our proprietary solution constantly monitors the integrity of GPS signals, and alerts users when any interference occurs", says Mueller.

Mueller, Hennessy and SJAWS will be attending the Canadian Aerospace Conference in Ottawa, Ontario on November 8 & 9, and will be available to meet ITB obligors and strategic partners in person or by video to present the latest update on their technology.

SJAWS Technologies Inc., a Canadian company, located in Montreal, was founded with the goal of making the world a safer place by detecting and warning on GPS/GNSS interference, including spoofing. The service is branded as 'Skysweeper'. SJAWS Co-founder Mueller is uniquely capable of implementing the SJAWS vision thanks to his over 15 years of GNSS network technology experience as a co-founder of Rx Networks Inc. SJAWS Co-founder Liz Hennessy is a successful CEO entrepreneur with proven expertise in project management, team building, fundraising, shareholder relations, IP protection, insurance, and litigation. She co-founded Goldtouch Technologies Inc., manufacturer of the first ergonomic keyboard and mouse in the world still on the market today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skysweeper