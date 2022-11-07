From intimate family gatherings to impromptu holiday hangouts, stock up on Kellogg's Crackers to impress guests anytime, anywhere

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're hosting a holiday party with friends, or your mom stops by for an unexpected visit, having delicious bites ready to go is a must during the holiday season – and charcuterie boards can help make every celebration special. Holiday charcuterie creation is simple: the bigger the gathering, the bigger the board. But for more intimate occasions, you don't need to break out the giant party platter – or spend 30 minutes getting it ready. With delicious Town House®, Club®, Toasteds® and Carr's® crackers on-hand and 10 minutes to spare, you can quickly and easily create an impressive charcuterie spread for any guest.

SPREAD JOY AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH KELLOGG’S® CRACKERS (PRNewswire)

Flavorful and versatile, Kellogg's Crackers pair perfectly with a wide variety of meats, cheeses, jams and spreads, making them the key ingredient to speedy and sensational holiday charcuterie boards, no matter the occasion. Whether you're headed to a last-minute gift exchange or your neighbors pop in for a holiday movie marathon, if you've got a pantry stocked with Kellogg's Crackers, you're always ready to impress. From the melt-in-your-mouth texture of Club and deliciously dippable Town House, to the thin crispiness of Carr's and perfect pairing of Toasteds with a simple slice of cheddar or a hearty dip, Kellogg's Crackers bring distinction to any celebration.

"The holidays are all about spending special moments together, even if they're not always planned out in advance," said Carrie Foose, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "Our Town House, Club, Toasteds and Carr's crackers make it easier than ever to create impressive yet quick charcuterie boards, both big and small, to spread joy all holiday season long."

With family-friendly, vegetarian and sensory boards to jarcuterie and more, Kelloggs.com/SpreadJoy has all the 10-minute charcuterie recipes you need to spread joy at a moment's notice with Kellogg's Crackers this holiday season. Head to Kelloggs.com/SpreadJoy, also linked via QR code on our limited-edition holiday-themed packages at retailers nationwide, for great-tasting charcuterie board recipes that fit the needs of any guest.

Fans can spread joy this holiday season by curating their own festive charcuterie boards with limited-edition holiday-themed packages of Kellogg's Crackers, available at retailers nationwide. Stock up today and check out Kelloggs.com/SpreadJoy for 10-minute recipe inspiration.

